Where Was Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

The Watcher wants to make one thing crystal clear: your dream house can make you crazy. That’s what happens to the fictionalized Brannocks, and it’s implied that it happened to the other homeowners in Netflix’s new thriller.

The Watcher is suburban horror pushed to its limits. Who hasn’t been terrified of their creepy neighbors or the crushing weight of a major financial investment you can’t afford? Though much of the plot of this new horror series is fictionalized, the house at its center is very real. Here’s what we know about 657 Boulevard — both the real and the Netflix one.

Where Was The Watcher Filmed?

Though the real 657 Boulevard is in New Jersey, Netflix went one state over to find their version of it. The Watcher house is reportedly located in Rye, N.Y., and its real address is 1 Warriston Lane. The production also filmed in Hempstead, N.Y., Westchester County, N.Y., as well as Westfield, N.J.

According to Trulia, 1 Warriston Lane is estimated to cost $6.25 million. It has six bedrooms and seven baths over its sprawling 10,166 square feet. Though Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s version of this house was built in 1921, this one was constructed in 2016 by architect Douglas Vanderhorn. In addition to all those bedrooms and bathrooms, 1 Warriston Lane also has a 10-seat movie room, indoor basketball court, full gym, golf simulator, and six fireplaces. Talk about luxury.

Where Is the Real Watcher House?

We think we know where the fictional Watcher house is, but we know for a fact where you can find the real one. 657 Boulevard is located in Westfield, N.J. The Broaddus family first moved into the house in 2014, which is when they began receiving letters. But it wasn’t until 2019 that they were able to sell the house. Though documents show that they bought the house for $1,355,657 and spent roughly $100,000 on renovations, it was sold for only $959,000. Just like in the TV show, news about the letters made the house difficult to sell.

The real 657 Boulevard isn’t quite as grand as the fictional one. It has six bedrooms and four baths across its 3,869 square feet. It’s not currently on the market, but it’s estimated to be worth $1.497 million on Trulia. But the show did get one thing right; the real 657 Boulevard is an older home. It was built in 1905.