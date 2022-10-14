ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

