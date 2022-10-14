NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported.
Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time
Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB
Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday.
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury.
Report: Cards acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Pressure by Jets, Right Side of Line
The New York Jets didn't have to blitz to put immense pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Should Yosh Nijman be part of the solution?
