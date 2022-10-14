Read full article on original website
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney on Aug. 20, 2017, according to Wilson.
Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind South Carolina home
A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house.
Sisters plead for answers after brother killed in South Carolina hit-and-run
Two sisters are pleading for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
One month after massive dogfighting bust, SC animal shelters remain overcrowded
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A massive dogfighting bust in South Carolina has an already overburdened animal shelter system past capacity and sending dogs out of state for help. Last month, Channel 9′s Dan Matics told you about more than 300 dogs seized in York County as part of a joint law enforcement operation against dogfighting.
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
Charlotte mom upset at charges in juvenile system: 'Your families deserve to be safeguarded'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been months since 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson was found shot and killed in north Charlotte. Since then, his mother, Tianna Nelson, has been fighting hard to make sure justice is served and the teenage suspect is held fully accountable without a chance to hurt someone else.
South Carolina man convicted of human trafficking
David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County.
Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car
CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Lehi Road when the driver...
Fmr. county supervisor pleads guilty; accused of trafficking meth out of work car
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Chester County manager accused of trafficking methamphetamine out of a county-owned car pleaded guilty in court Friday morning. Channel 9’s Tina Terry was in the courtroom when Shane Stuart entered a guilty plea on four charges. Afterward, he walked out of the courthouse to report to prison.
Man Wrongfully Fired From Wendy’s Will Be a Police Officer For a Day
STANLEY, N.C. — Dennis Peek, the man with Down syndrome who was wrongfully fired from Wendy’s, will get to be a police officer for the day. On Thursday, Dennis Peek will be sworn into the Mount Holly Police Department. He’ll get a uniform, get to ride in the patrol car and check in on local businesses.
New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed. The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had...
