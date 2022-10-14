ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How to watch Panthers vs. Rams: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 6

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMRmu_0iZL1adb00

If we told you before the season that the Carolina Panthers would be just one game behind the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to this point, then you’d probably think Matt Rhule and company would be in a pretty good spot.

Um, well . . .

Anyway, here’s how to watch Sunday’s matchup.

Week 6

When to watch

Sunday, Oct. 16, 4:05 p.m. ET

How to watch

The game will be carried by FOX—with Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin on the mic. Fans located in the green areas of the television broadcast map can watch along through their local FOX affiliate.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jordan Gross, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the call.

History

The Panthers hold an all-time mark of 13-9 against the Rams. They’ve also had a bit of the upper hand in the series’ recent history, with wins in six of their last eight meetings.

Los Angeles, however, holds the most recent victory. That triumph came in the season opener of the 2019 campaign, when current Carolina linebacker Cory Littleton starred for the Rams with 14 tackles and an interception of Cam Newton.

What to watch for

When you’re 1-4 and have the league’s most dysfunctional offense, change is imminent. For the Panthers, change has arrived—and to the game’s two most important positions, no less.

Taking over for a freshly fired Rhule is Steve Wilks. The interim head coach will get his second go at leading a team, with his first stint having come and gone with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

He’ll be throwing out PJ Walker under center, in what’ll be his third go at an NFL start. Walker, who was nearly the odd man out this summer, will be there in place of an injured Baker Mayfield.

They’ll be taking on the struggling champs, who are 2-3 and have scored just 19 points in their last two outings combined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott's performance in Cowboys' loss to Eagles shouldn't get lost in shuffle

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t used to either losing or performing poorly when it comes to his matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-year veteran averaged over 97 yards a game against the division rival and in games he had played in the Cowboys were a gaudy 8-2. But this matchup was clearly going to be one of the tougher challenges for the veteran and it started out rough for everyone on the Dallas sideline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: 'I was confused'

Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field. The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 7

After the sixth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are humming to the middle of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 6, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy