Georgia State

'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump

Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
COLORADO STATE
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
GEORGIA STATE
Four takeaways from Utah's only Senate debate

Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic." Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden...
UTAH STATE
Pelosi says she doesn't regret threatening to punch Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she does not regret threatening to punch then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, if he came to the Capitol, but "he wouldn't have had the courage to come to the Hill. He is all talk." "That's right," Pelosi told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell...
Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fact check: How Democratic ads mislead on four GOP candidates' abortion stances

Democrats have spent weeks attacking Republican midterm candidates with television ads about abortion. Some of the ads have been misleading. Many of the Democratic ads accurately describe their Republican targets' strict anti-abortion positions. But some others employ slippery phrasing and the power of insinuation to promote the impression that certain Republican candidates have taken more aggressive anti-abortion stands than these candidates actually have.
ILLINOIS STATE
Takeaways from the Igor Danchenko acquittal and what it means for John Durham

Special counsel John Durham's latest trial ended Tuesday with not guilty verdicts on all charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the Trump-Russia dossier. It's yet another major setback for Durham, the Trump-era holdover who has spent the past three years looking for misconduct related to the Russia investigation.
Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
ARIZONA STATE

