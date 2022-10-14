Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source is cleared
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI. The development means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction, with a Fox News host suggesting Mr Trump’s Russia case was “imploding”.
'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
How a McConnell-linked group is closing the ad spending gap with Democrats in key Senate races
After being outspent by Democrats all summer, supporters of Republican candidates in the 10 most competitive Senate races have dumped more than $365 million on TV and digital ads since the beginning of September to catch up. That financial gap is being filled by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super...
Four takeaways from Utah's only Senate debate
Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic." Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it's Pete Buttigieg who's in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn't going to stop because she wasn't sure it was him. "It's me," the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to his wife, "That's Pete BOOT-GUG,"...
Primary source for Trump-Russia dossier acquitted, handing special counsel Durham another trial loss
Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of four counts of lying to the FBI in an embarrassing defeat for special counsel John Durham. Durham has taken two cases to trial, and both have ended in acquittals. After more than three years looking for...
Rubio and Demings to spar in only debate matchup of under-the-radar Florida Senate race
With three weeks until Election Day, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democrat Rep. Val Demings will debate for the first and only time Tuesday, putting a spotlight, at least for an hour, on a US Senate race that has flown under the radar. Beyond providing a venue for Demings to...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
A former executive at Donald Trump's media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a whistleblower complaint with the...
Exclusive: Bob Woodward releasing new audiobook 'The Trump Tapes' with eight hours of recorded interviews
During a December 2019 Oval Office interview with then-President Donald Trump, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward asked whether his bellicose rhetoric toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been intended to drive Kim to the negotiating table. "No. No. It was designed for whatever reason, it was designed. Who...
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
Pelosi says she doesn't regret threatening to punch Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she does not regret threatening to punch then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, if he came to the Capitol, but "he wouldn't have had the courage to come to the Hill. He is all talk." "That's right," Pelosi told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell...
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. "We're in a position in the very near future to call the...
Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
Fact check: How Democratic ads mislead on four GOP candidates' abortion stances
Democrats have spent weeks attacking Republican midterm candidates with television ads about abortion. Some of the ads have been misleading. Many of the Democratic ads accurately describe their Republican targets' strict anti-abortion positions. But some others employ slippery phrasing and the power of insinuation to promote the impression that certain Republican candidates have taken more aggressive anti-abortion stands than these candidates actually have.
Takeaways from the Igor Danchenko acquittal and what it means for John Durham
Special counsel John Durham's latest trial ended Tuesday with not guilty verdicts on all charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the Trump-Russia dossier. It's yet another major setback for Durham, the Trump-era holdover who has spent the past three years looking for misconduct related to the Russia investigation.
Three weeks from Election Day, pre-election voting keeping pace with 2018
Three weeks from Election Day, nearly 2.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In 30 states where Catalist has data for 2018 and 2022, pre-election voting is on par with this point four years ago.
Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
'Conquer or die': Oath Keeper testifies that the group was ready to stop the election 'by any means necessary'
A member of the Oath Keepers who is cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation of the far-right militia group told a jury Tuesday that he packed his car full of weapons and traveled to Washington, DC, to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency "by any means necessary." Jason Dolan,...
