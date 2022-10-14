Read full article on original website
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Here’s Why The New 2024 Ford Mustang Will Be Harder To Tune
FordThe new model is built on an encrypted electronic architecture that will keep tuners locked out, according to Ford.
Jeep And Ram Tease Their SEMA Show Vehicles From Mopar With Sketches
While General Motors and Honda won’t be at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Stellantis will be there with Mopar. The automaker posted concept sketches previewing three custom vehicles the automaker will showcase at the event, which runs November 1-4. The sketches preview...
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat To Drop Super Cab Configuration
Ford has made it no secret that it intends to simplify its new vehicle lineup, particularly in terms of ICE-powered models, which CEO Jim Farley recently referred to as “too complex.” As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward. As Ford Authority reported back in March, those changes could also mean that the Ford F-Series lineup may be dropping some cab configurations as fewer customers opt for regular cab pickups or even Super Cab models. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this is indeed becoming true, as the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat will drop its Super Cab configuration for the new model year.
Ford Bronco Outsells 4Runner, Narrows Gap With Wrangler During Q3 2022
Ford Bronco sales posted healthy increases in the United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 31,545 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 235 percent compared to 9,403 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
Ford Evos Spotted Testing In Colorado
The all-new Ford Evos launched in China back in November of 2021, bringing a fresh face to the Chinese market. The stylish crossover hasn’t ventured out of the Asian country so far, but it has been spotted undergoing testing in the U.S. Ford Authority has spotted one driving around in Michigan, followed by an Evos ST-Line again in the state. Several units have been spied hanging around Dearborn in various forms as well. We’ve spied yet another camouflaged example tooling around in Colorado, possibly undergoing high-altitude testing.
Decent Chunk Of Ford Owners Have $1,000+ Monthly Payments
There’s been a new trend among new Ford owners, as they often opt for vehicles like SUVs that are outfitted with plenty of features. However, these models typically carry a much higher price tag that reflects their myriad features and conveniences, and a recent report by Edmunds indicates that monthly payments among new Ford owners have certainly followed suit.
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Parking Lamp Flickering Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a parking lamp flickering issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the parking lights may flicker when the headlights are activated. In turn, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, which refers to “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
2023 Ford Super Duty Features An All-New Cab
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is an all-new model, representing a redesign for the popular pickup, even though it may look quite a bit like the current-gen example. There are many new features present throughout the 2023 Super Duty that differentiate it from its predecessor, however, and that list includes a brand new cab, too.
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers 1.9 Percent APR In October 2022
During October 2022, the only Ford EcoSport incentive is an offer for 1.9 percent APR financing for 60 months in select markets. FoMoCo is also offering a second financing incentive of 3.9 percent APR for 60 months in others regions. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we’re listing the Ford EcoSport discount...
Patent Filing Indicates Ford Maverick Toy Replica On The Way
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a Ford Maverick toy replica, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 12th, 2021, published on October 18th, 2022, and assigned serial number D966942. The Ford Authority Take. Many vehicles have been immortalized in toy form over the years,...
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
Ford EV Sales Helping Automaker Gain Bigger Slice Of Segment
Ford EV sales have been growing steadily over the past several months, helping the automaker claim more and more market share with each passing month and quarter. However, while sales of all-electric vehicles are growing in general, Ford EV sales are outpacing the segment on a regular basis, and that also held true in the month of September, as the automaker recently revealed via its latest monthly sales report.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Borla Performance Sound System Revealed
While all-electric vehicles don’t have quite as many moving parts as their ICE-powered counterparts, some aftermarket offerings for the Ford Mustang Mach-E have begun surfacing in recent months, a list that includes adjustable front and rear sway bars from Steeda. While it lacks the audible grunt of a traditional V8-powered Mustang, the Mach-E does come from the factory with in-vehicle sounds that are designed to somewhat compensate for its overall quietness, but now, the aftermarket is getting in on that action courtesy of the new Borla Performance Sound System for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Ford Bronco For Australia Would Be Locally Converted Vehicle
FoMoCo has made it quite clear in recent months that the Ford Bronco likely won’t be heading to Australia, even though it will be sold in Europe – albeit in left-hand drive configuration only. The automaker currently has no plans to build a right-hand drive version of the SUV, even as it considers rolling out a series of new off-road experiences in a country that has shown a strong desire for rugged vehicles. However, in a recent interview with Drive, Diane Craig, the boss of Ford’s international markets division, didn’t entirely close the door on bringing the Ford Bronco to Australia in left-hand drive configuration, though it would likely require relying on local companies to then convert it to right-hand drive for customers.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Information Revealed: Video
Thus far, the Ford F-150 Lightning has proven an elusive buy for interested shoppers, thanks mostly to the fact that demand for the EV pickup far exceeds the automaker’s production capacity. With dealer inventory turning in just eight days as well and order banks for the fleet-focused Pro with the extended range battery already closed, many have been left wondering if and when they’ll be able to get their hands on a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, even as production is expected to reach 150k units next year. Now, Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas has revealed much of this information in the informative video below.
Ford Bronco Rear Seat Safety Features Rated Above Average
Even before the sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, FoMoCo was clear that the new SUV was able to meet federal crash standards even with its various components removed – things that include the roof, doors, and even the fenders and quarter panels. That attention to detail has shown up in recent crash testing as well, with the Ford Bronco acing the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) driver-side small overlap crash test – a test that its chief rival, the Jeep Wrangler, proceeded to fail. Now, the Bronco has performed well in yet another safety test – this time, Consumer Reports‘ rear seat safety features evaluation.
Some 2022 Ford Escape Orders Face Cancellation
The current-gen Ford Escape debuted for the 2020 model year, with a refreshed version of the popular crossover set to debut soon and launch for the 2023 model year. However, amid various supply chain issues that have caused production problems for over two years now, Ford has been closing order banks early and even canceling orders for a number of its models, then pushing those orders to the next model year. Now, that will also be the case with the 2022 Ford Escape, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Edison And Ford Winter Estates Survive Ian Mostly Unscathed
A few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian tore across Florida and various other parts of the Southeastern United States, leaving a considerable amount of destruction in its path. Ford quickly sprung into action, proving vehicles and financial support to help victims of the storm, and an upcoming 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition charity auction at Barrett-Jackson aims to raise even more money for that same purpose. Regardless, with quite a few homes and other structures destroyed by the storm, many have wondered how the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers, Florida faired, but luckily, both seem to be in good condition in spite of the state of the surrounding area.
When Did Jeep eBuild The First Wrangler?
Though Jeep has a long history, the Wrangler is a surprisingly recent nameplate. The post When Did Jeep eBuild The First Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
