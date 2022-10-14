Read full article on original website
Related
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Is Dropping Multiple Options
The 2023 Ford F-150 is dropping tons of options. See if you'll miss the Ford F-150 configurations that are being discontinued. The post The 2023 Ford F-150 Is Dropping Multiple Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Will Be More Difficult For Third Parties To Tune
Much ado has been made of the fact that the C8 Corvette – which debuted in 2019 for the 2020 model year – has proven to be incredibly difficult to tune, which stems from its heavily encrypted ECU, a byproduct of GM’s attempts to thwart cybersecurity and various hacking concerns. Now, it seems as if third-party tuning companies will also find the all-new, recently-revealed S650 Ford Mustang more difficult to tune as well, for precisely the same reason.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Jalopnik
At $19,500, Could This Custom 2003 VW Beetle Pickup Your Spirits?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Beetle pickup has a clean title as confirmed by its Carfax. That means its custom booty was crafted not as the result of an accident, but just because. Let’s see if that laissez-faire attitude extends to its price. Owing to its...
The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead
Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Badlands 17-Inch Wheel Kit Revealed
Those looking for official Blue Oval parts and accessories for their Ford Bronco certainly don’t lack for options, as the automaker’s catalog has recently expanded to include a bevy of goods including the Sasquatch Package fender flare kit, red and orange beadlock trim ring kits, a Dyno Gray 17-inch wheel kit, a two-inch lift kit, Power Packs for the SUV’s Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, a roof-mounted off-road light kit, a tire pressure monitoring kit, tube doors, a functional bead lock ring kit, an axle-back exhaust system, and an air induction system, to name just a few. Now, that catalog continues to expand with the addition of the new Ford Bronco Badlands 17-inch wheel kit.
RideApart
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy G10 Van Is Goolsby Customs 2022 Next Generation Overall Winner
This 1967 Chevy G10 van was recently named the Goodguys 2022 Goolsby Customs Next Generation Overall Winner, with Conner Wick taking home the win for his fun father-and-son collab project. As the story goes, Conner’s father brought this 1967 Chevy G10 home from an auction in 2010 to chop it...
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2024 Ford Mustang Against Toyota Supra
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority spotted a Toyota Supra in the hands of The Blue Oval, sporting the telltale yellow sticker on its windshield that denotes its status as a Ford-owned vehicle. After a two-decade hiatus, the Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year as a rival to the Ford Mustang. With that in mind, it makes sense that the automaker would want to benchmark the Supra for comparison against its own product, and recently, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the Supra is now being tested against the 2024 Ford Mustang.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco For Australia Would Be Locally Converted Vehicle
FoMoCo has made it quite clear in recent months that the Ford Bronco likely won’t be heading to Australia, even though it will be sold in Europe – albeit in left-hand drive configuration only. The automaker currently has no plans to build a right-hand drive version of the SUV, even as it considers rolling out a series of new off-road experiences in a country that has shown a strong desire for rugged vehicles. However, in a recent interview with Drive, Diane Craig, the boss of Ford’s international markets division, didn’t entirely close the door on bringing the Ford Bronco to Australia in left-hand drive configuration, though it would likely require relying on local companies to then convert it to right-hand drive for customers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Borla Performance Sound System Revealed
While all-electric vehicles don’t have quite as many moving parts as their ICE-powered counterparts, some aftermarket offerings for the Ford Mustang Mach-E have begun surfacing in recent months, a list that includes adjustable front and rear sway bars from Steeda. While it lacks the audible grunt of a traditional V8-powered Mustang, the Mach-E does come from the factory with in-vehicle sounds that are designed to somewhat compensate for its overall quietness, but now, the aftermarket is getting in on that action courtesy of the new Borla Performance Sound System for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
Keanu Reeves Gives Inside Look Into Custom Motorcycle Company ARCH
Keanu Reeves has once again welcomed journalists into his ARCH motorcycle headquarters with Guy Pickrell from HotCars YouTube channel getting the lowdown on the plans for the motorcycle company. Both founders Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger talk about their plans for the company, as well as insights into the industry...
Is There a New Jeep Grand Wagoneer for 2023?
Here are the major changes coming for the second year of this full-size SUV. The post Is There a New Jeep Grand Wagoneer for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend’s Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2022
In the face of the growing popularity of SUVs, the compact luxury sedan segment is a disappearing act. But these models? They're still among the best. The post MotorTrend’s Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Kilow’s Minimalist Jeep Willys-Aping EV Is Meant For Urban And Off-Road Adventures
French startup Kilow has attended the Paris motor show with its first creation: La Bagnole. The name translates roughly to “jalopy,” which gets at the spirit of this self-deprecating, fun-loving, two-seater, EV. The small Jeep Willys-like off-roader was created with the view that less is better. It, therefore,...
fordauthority.com
No. 22 Nascar Ford Punches Ticket To Final 4 At Las Vegas Fall 2022: Video
Joey Logano and the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang will make yet another appearance in the Championship 4 after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Logano, the 2018 Cup Series champion, took four fresh tires late in the race and set his sights on Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, who led for a race-high 68 laps. With three laps remaining, Chastain’s No. 1 Camaro got held up behind lapped cars, allowing Logano’s No. 22 to slip by and take the lead all the way to the checkered flag.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Team Secures First Three-Peat At Rebelle Rally
After scoring a class win at the 2020 Rebelle Rally – a grueling, woman-only off-road race that doesn’t allow for modern tech like GPS – the Ford Bronco Sport and its team of pro and novice drivers came back and earned another first-place finish at the same event last year. This past weekend, the rugged crossover returned to attempt a three-peat – something that had never happened before – and that’s precisely what occurred as the Blue Oval crew once again scored a first-place finish in the 2022 Rebelle Rally’s X-Cross class.
Comments / 0