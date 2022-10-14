Read full article on original website
Five Tips for Using ATP Meters to Measure Cleaning Performance
The Safety First Credit from the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Rating System recommends using adenosine triphosphate (ATP) meters to measure cleaning performance. As many cleaning professionals know, ATP is an energy molecule found in all plants, animals and microbial cells. All organic matter, living or not living, contains ATP. This includes bacteria, mold and microorganisms.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide is sidestepping previous support for tighter voting restrictions and doubts about the 2020 presidential vote as he tries to avoid turbulence in his campaign for what would typically be a little-noticed election win by a Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office. Since Diego Morales defeated Indiana’s current secretary of state for the GOP nomination in June, he’s given scant explanation for dropping his criticism of early and mail voting while Democrats criticize Morales as one of many Republican “election deniers” seeking to win state offices around the country Indiana Democrats, who last won a statewide race a decade ago, see a chance to defeat Morales in the Nov. 8 election. They are highlighting that he twice left low-level secretary of state office jobs after being written up for poor job performance and questions over whether he’s overemphasized his military service. Morales largely focuses his campaign on appearances at county Republican events and local festivals, brushing off criticism. He has not joined candidate forums with Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Mauer and skipped a debate last week with them that was broadcast by public TV stations across Indiana.
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
Valerie Kloosterman, who served 17 years as a physician assistant at Michigan Health, sued her former employer after she was allegedly terminated because of her Christian beliefs.
MSI Opens Showroom, Distribution Center in New Haven, Conn., Area
M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, celebrated the Grand Opening of its latest showroom and distribution center in the greater New Haven, Conn., area on Thursday, Oct. 13. Located at 4 Laser Lane, Wallingford, CT 06492, this showroom spans approximately 70,000 square feet, featuring a complete offering of MSI’s product lineup from flooring and countertops to natural stone, hardscaping materials and much more for residential and commercial markets alike.
Former ASCER General Secretary Has Died
It is with great sadness that Tile of Spain announces the death of Pedro Riaza, who was general secretary of the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER) for a quarter of a century. A well-respected industry leader, Riaza retired in 2019 after a long professional career in the ceramic...
Low-profile Panels Provide Radiant Heating and Cooling
Therma-HEXX, a North American provider of modular radiant heating and cooling systems, announces the launch of high-performance ThermaPANEL modular hydronic radiant heating and cooling systems for new and refurbished residential, commercial and industrial applications. The new interior system is environmentally friendly, improves efficiency and saves space and money just as...
