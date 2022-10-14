On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick recap an apocalyptic Week 6 in the NFL slate that featured six underdogs - all of three points or more - winning outright. They also take a peak at what is to come in the NFC race for the rest of the year with parity in the conference. The program will preview the Monday Night Football bout with the Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) hosting the well deserved Denver Broncos for their fourth primetime game of the season. Bet the Edge concludes by highlighting NBA win totals.

1 DAY AGO