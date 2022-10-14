Read full article on original website
Decent Chunk Of Ford Owners Have $1,000+ Monthly Payments
There’s been a new trend among new Ford owners, as they often opt for vehicles like SUVs that are outfitted with plenty of features. However, these models typically carry a much higher price tag that reflects their myriad features and conveniences, and a recent report by Edmunds indicates that monthly payments among new Ford owners have certainly followed suit.
Ford E-Transit Still Looming Large Over Electric Van Segment
In the quickly-growing world of all-electric vehicles, one particular segment hasn’t quite expanded as quickly as most – EV vans. The Ford E-Transit launched earlier this year without much competition, though there are a couple out there, including Rivian’s commercial van and General Motors’ Brightdrop models. Regardless, the Ford E-Transit has dominated its admittedly small segment essentially since the day deliveries of the EV van began, and that didn’t change in the month of September, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.
Patent Filing Indicates Ford Maverick Toy Replica On The Way
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a Ford Maverick toy replica, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 12th, 2021, published on October 18th, 2022, and assigned serial number D966942. The Ford Authority Take. Many vehicles have been immortalized in toy form over the years,...
Ford Benchmarking 2024 Ford Mustang Against Toyota Supra
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority spotted a Toyota Supra in the hands of The Blue Oval, sporting the telltale yellow sticker on its windshield that denotes its status as a Ford-owned vehicle. After a two-decade hiatus, the Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year as a rival to the Ford Mustang. With that in mind, it makes sense that the automaker would want to benchmark the Supra for comparison against its own product, and recently, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the Supra is now being tested against the 2024 Ford Mustang.
2023 Ford Super Duty Features An All-New Cab
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is an all-new model, representing a redesign for the popular pickup, even though it may look quite a bit like the current-gen example. There are many new features present throughout the 2023 Super Duty that differentiate it from its predecessor, however, and that list includes a brand new cab, too.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Chassis Gets High Praise: Video
After dissecting a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its various components such as the EV crossover’s front end, battery tray, and suspension, Sandy Munro – an engineer and YouTuber – has now set his sites on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Previously, we’ve seen Munro and his team go over the all-electric pickup’s undercarriage and frunk, which left him impressed with what he discovered, and now, Munro and Associates is back with another video examining the chassis of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford EV Sales Helping Automaker Gain Bigger Slice Of Segment
Ford EV sales have been growing steadily over the past several months, helping the automaker claim more and more market share with each passing month and quarter. However, while sales of all-electric vehicles are growing in general, Ford EV sales are outpacing the segment on a regular basis, and that also held true in the month of September, as the automaker recently revealed via its latest monthly sales report.
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heads To Auction For Ian Relief
A few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across Florida and other parts of the Southeastern U.S., leaving a considerable amount of destruction in its path. FoMoCo sprung into action by helping to provide shelter for those displaced by the storm while also donating $1 million to emergency relief organizations and lending out Ford F-150 PowerBoost and Ford F-150 Lightning pickups to emergency personnel as well. Now, as has been the case many times in the past, this 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition – the last year for the S550-gen model – will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson’s Houston auction later this month, with all proceeds going to Hurricane Ian relief this time around.
2023 Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, finally giving us a good look at the 2023 Ford F-250 in full. The heavy duty pickup launched with new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new powerhouse under the hood and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and now, we’ve spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab out and about for the first time.
1994 Ford F-150 XLT With Just 64K Miles Up For Auction
There was a time, not terribly long ago, when trucks from the 1990s weren’t collector’s items by any means. In fact, it wasn’t even all that often that one of those vehicles popped up for sale at auction, and then, the ones that did were in fantastic condition with very few miles on the clock. A lot has changed over the past couple of years, however, and we’re seeing loads of Blue Oval pickups from this era surface for sale and command big bucks at auction, including this 1994 Ford F-150 Lightning, this 1993 F-150 Lightning, and this 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat with ultra-low miles. Now, this 1994 Ford F-150 XLT up for grabs at Cars & Bids continues that trend as a very nice pickup with relatively low miles.
Ford Patent Filed For Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an enhanced adaptive cruise control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 8th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324448. The Ford Authority Take. A relatively new technology in the ever-expanding suite of driver-assist...
Ford Expedition Redesign Coming In 2024 With Enhancements
The refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition debuted just over one year ago, introducing a host of updates to the full-size SUV including some slight styling changes, technology features, and a pair of new, special models. However, things move fast in the automotive world, and a more comprehensive Ford Expedition redesign is set to arrive in 2024 with several improvements over the current-gen model, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Borla Performance Sound System Revealed
While all-electric vehicles don’t have quite as many moving parts as their ICE-powered counterparts, some aftermarket offerings for the Ford Mustang Mach-E have begun surfacing in recent months, a list that includes adjustable front and rear sway bars from Steeda. While it lacks the audible grunt of a traditional V8-powered Mustang, the Mach-E does come from the factory with in-vehicle sounds that are designed to somewhat compensate for its overall quietness, but now, the aftermarket is getting in on that action courtesy of the new Borla Performance Sound System for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Some 2022 Ford Escape Orders Face Cancellation
The current-gen Ford Escape debuted for the 2020 model year, with a refreshed version of the popular crossover set to debut soon and launch for the 2023 model year. However, amid various supply chain issues that have caused production problems for over two years now, Ford has been closing order banks early and even canceling orders for a number of its models, then pushing those orders to the next model year. Now, that will also be the case with the 2022 Ford Escape, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Information Revealed: Video
Thus far, the Ford F-150 Lightning has proven an elusive buy for interested shoppers, thanks mostly to the fact that demand for the EV pickup far exceeds the automaker’s production capacity. With dealer inventory turning in just eight days as well and order banks for the fleet-focused Pro with the extended range battery already closed, many have been left wondering if and when they’ll be able to get their hands on a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, even as production is expected to reach 150k units next year. Now, Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas has revealed much of this information in the informative video below.
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
Ford Bronco Rear Seat Safety Features Rated Above Average
Even before the sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, FoMoCo was clear that the new SUV was able to meet federal crash standards even with its various components removed – things that include the roof, doors, and even the fenders and quarter panels. That attention to detail has shown up in recent crash testing as well, with the Ford Bronco acing the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) driver-side small overlap crash test – a test that its chief rival, the Jeep Wrangler, proceeded to fail. Now, the Bronco has performed well in yet another safety test – this time, Consumer Reports‘ rear seat safety features evaluation.
Ford Puma Wins Small Family Car Of The Year For 2023
The Ford Puma has been a popular vehicle since its launch in Europe, ranking as that region’s 20th most registered vehicle in 2021 and winning the Best Car for New Drivers in the UK award from Auto Trader. Now considered one of the Blue Oval’s “Icons,” the Ford Puma has also added a couple of special variants and some new features in recent months, helping to keep the crossover fresh in a competitive market. Now, the Ford Puma has once again been recognized – this time by Parkers, which has named it the 2023 Small Family Car of the Year for the third consecutive year.
Lincoln Posts Second Largest Jump In Brand Loyalty For July 2022
In recent months, Ford has fared quite well in terms of brand loyalty, scoring top honors in IHS Markit’s Overall Loyalty to Make category in the 2022 Automotive Loyalty Awards, while the Ford Edge earned the best loyalty ranking of any vehicle from that same organization and Ford trucks secured the highest loyalty score in their specific segment in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. That trend continued recently as Ford posted the largest increase of any automaker in terms of brand loyalty for July 2022 in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report, a list that Lincoln also fared quite well on among all other luxury brands.
Ford 3D Printing Laboratory Gains Traction At European Plant
3D printing has become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly among DIY’ers that are looking for ways to bring their creations to life, especially as those kinds of printers have become more affordable. However, 3D printing is also gaining favor among a number of companies, including automakers like Ford, which are using that technology to do all sorts of things, whether it be to create actual parts, recreate historic artifacts, or even transform waste into functioning components Now, a new Ford 3D printing laboratory at the automaker’s Valencia Assembly plant in Spain has become a big part of production process, too.
