BravoCon 2022 Recap: Relive the Shadiest Moments, Wildest Quotes, Biggest Announcements and More

All the housewives under one roof — yeah, BravoCon 2022 is wild! From Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16, all of the network’s biggest stars, both past and present, took a trip to the Javits Center in New York City to meet with fans, preview their upcoming projects and, of course, throw some shade. Yes, Andy Cohen himself was present, and had some big announcements up his sleeve.

The father of Bravo hosted his first “Ask Andy” panel early Friday afternoon and spilled some tea, including his favorite and least favorite housewives.

“Some of us have worked together for years!” the Watch What Happens Live! host shared. “This is a pressure cooker environment, I have such respect for them but sometimes yeah we go through ebb and flows.”

But that’s not all! He also teased tons of new things in the works.

“I think you’re gonna get a New York announcement, and I think you’re gonna get a lot of sneak peeks of new shows,” Andy told Variety at the event. “I think you’re gonna get some announcements of new shows that you didn’t even know were happening.”

From the sound of it, the weekend is going to be full of surprises. Not to mention, fans might even get to see a live reunion between Kathy Hilton and sister Kyle Richards following the bombshell Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion.

“We have been texting. She’s been really busy and I’ve been busy, but she’s been working so she can’t get on the phone really,” Kathy told In Touch exclusively at the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event in New York City on Thursday, October 13. “You know, we’re sisters. We love each other and at the end of the day, we’re not gonna let anyone come between us.”

The mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton also shared that she’s “excited” to “interact and meet with the fans.” Kathy also teased, “I did hear, though, that there’s gonna be a big bombshell announcement that Andy’s gonna make at BravoCon this weekend. … We have to see. So that’ll be interesting.”

Keep reading for a full recap of BravoCon 2022.