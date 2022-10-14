Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer murder trial gets underway
The jury trial for a man accused of killing two women and a 7-year-old boy in Guntersville over four years ago is expected to begin on Monday morning.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition
One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco's Pizza's "Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest."
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
southerntorch.com
Board Meeting Announcement
DeKalb County Hospital Association dba DeKalb Ambulance Service will hold their regularly scheduled board meeting on October 20, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Carson Educational Building at DeKalb Ambulance Service, 208 Airport Road W, Fort Payne, AL. The public is invited to attend.
utv44.com
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
southerntorch.com
Boxes for Hurricane Victims
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.--After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, a DeKalb County couple started questioning what they could do to help the many victims. After contacting churches in the area, they were informed that many were in desperate need of personal hygiene items. Many did not even have a washcloth or towel much less soap and shampoo.
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Comments / 0