ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

UWSP at Wausau to host conference for women entrepreneurs

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqiry_0iZKz9cn00
A conference for women entrepreneurs will be held Oct. 27 at UWSP at Wausau or online. Among the speakers is local artist and entrepreneur Jessie Fritsch, shown creating a mural of Ruth Bader Ginsberg in downtown Stevens Point. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

WAUSAU – A conference for women entrepreneurs, founders and trailblazers from every sector will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau and online at the end of the month.

“From Big Ideas to Big Impact: Moving Your Adventures Forward,” a Women Trailblazers and Entrepreneurs Conference, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

The conference offers a keynote speaker and breakout sessions to help women move forward by providing tools and examples of women leading their big ideas into big impacts. It is for women who may be starting a new career, volunteer opportunity, organization or idea.

The keynote speaker is Liz Nilsen of the Agile Strategy Lab and co-author of the award-winning 2019 book “Strategic Doing: Ten Skills for Agile Leadership.” Nilsen teaches innovation and collaboration to business, university and community groups. She will share interactive skill-building exercises and stories of inspirational women from across the country to show how women can move into action after launching a new venture or meeting an obstacle.

Participants will choose from four topics for two breakout sessions, led by area professionals, leaders and founders, and will have opportunities to network with each other and meet with exhibitors.

Registration for the in-person conference is $99 for the public, $79 for a non-profit representative or UW-Stevens Point faculty or staff member and $39 for students. Those in attendance will receive lunch and a copy of Nilsen’s book. Registration for those attending online only is $79 or $39 for students.

Learn more at http://bit.ly/WTEC-22.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Hank Talks set for this fall at UWSP at Wausau

WAUSAU – Faculty members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau are again sharing their expertise in a series of lectures this fall. Hank Talks, named for Hank the Husky (campus mascot), will be offered at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 on the stage of the James F. Veninga Theater in the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. Each presentation is 30 minutes and followed by a question-and-answer session with the faculty member.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

NTC continuing ed programs earn national certification for success

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College’s Workforce Training + Professional Development team has been recognized with National Program Certification by the Learning Resources Network, the leading association in continuing education, NTC recently announced. The recognition is part of a yearlong data analysis that resulted in the certification of the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 18

Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022

Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Oct. 17

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Support Turkey Trot 2022 as a Volunteer. United Way of Marathon County is seeking volunteers this Thanksgiving for the 13th annual Turkey Trot race to support Marathon County Hunger Coalition.Volunteer roles include pre-race day packet and number pick up, finish area refreshment distribution, photographer, and course marshals. For more information or to register visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot/ or contact Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Water concerns come with potential mining

Is anyone aware that there is a notice of intent to drill, a prelude to mining, by Green Light Metals in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest at the Medford-Bend Deposit in Taylor County and the Reef Deposit in Marathon County, just below the Dells of Eau Claire? This is a Canadian Company that has appeared to have spun the company name several times from Badger Minerals, Aquila, Green Light Metals, and GORO.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Rotary clubs team up to fight polio

WAUSAU – Early Birds Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Wausau will sponsor a fundraiser at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau to help wipe out polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two nations where it continues to paralyze mostly children. Pints for Polio, held from 5 p.m. to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: ChristianFaith Book & Gift Shop

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau committee chooses affordable housing developer for Grand Avenue

Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Monday awarded an affordable housing development project on Grand Avenue to Commonwealth Development Corp. of America, one of three groups that responded to a request for proposals for the site. The Commonwealth’s project, at an estimated cost of $16.5 million, consists of a four-story,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Results released for Ironbull’s Red Granite Grinder

WAUSAU – Results are now available for Ironbull’s fourth annual Red Granite Grinder, which was held Oct. 15 in the Wausau area. Riders came from 14 states for the event, ranging from as young as 5 years of age and up to age 76, to compete in the event. Results are available at https://www.ironbull.org/results-and-pictures-2022.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Democracy is on the ballot in November

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Culture wars don’t put food on the table or lower gas prices

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy