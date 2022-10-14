Read full article on original website
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the UNLV Rebels to South Bend this Saturday for a college football game that may only be of interest to outsiders due to a weird weather pattern going on right now in Michiana. Yep... Monday brought cold and snow to a fair portion of...
onefootdown.com
2022 Notre Dame Football: UNLV Rebels Week
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) VS UNLV Rebels (4-3) So... you want to be a Notre Dame Football fan? What if I told you about a 29-year national championship drought — and worse than that (yes there is something worse) an absolute lack of confidence in a program that goes up and down like a yo-yo?
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Fighting Irish Land at No. 9 in the Preseason AP Poll
Good news, everyone. We can briefly interrupt the negativity and craziness surrounding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team with some exciting stuff. It was just announced that the NDWBB team have been ranked #9 in the preseason AP Poll. This is the first time in the Niele Ivey era...
onefootdown.com
OFD Asks: Are The Injuries Piling Up Too Fast?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in college football fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Hello again. We wish we were back with cheerier survey questions, but it’s time we...
onefootdown.com
First Game In South Bend
16-14 loss to a 1-4 Stanford team was not the experience I hoped to have for my first ND football game. Yet as I walked out of the stadium late Saturday night en route to the White Field Shuttle line, I couldn't help but smile. It didn't matter to me...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame: 14, Stanford: 16 OVERREACTIONS
I kept asking that question during the game and am still asking it now. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish laid a big, fat egg against a Stanford Cardinal team they should have beaten by at least a full possession, if not more. Pointing fingers and explanations have been needed, but it’s tough to figure out where exactly to go from here. Fortunately, the Irish play another down team in UNLV instead of jumping right to Syracuse and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. However, as we’ll see from some not-so-overreactions this week, any “lesser” opponents moniker has gone out the window after losses to Marshall and Stanford.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame loses to Stanford and Tommy Rees is stuck in the tower
Brendan and Jude set forth on a podcast journey to figure out just what in the Middle Earth happened to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in an embarrassing 16-14 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. In this episode:. HELLO!. This is a Syracuse podcast now. Basically - the absolute...
onefootdown.com
The Joker Origin Story: Notre Dame Football’s Loss to Stanford
Notre Dame’s (3-3) 16-14 home loss to Stanford (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) is about to send me on a Joker-level insanity spiral. So the following scene played out inside my head conspicuously akin to the interrogation scene from the classic 2008 movie “The Dark Knight.” Enjoy. Scene: Open...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Depth Chart
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the upcoming home game against the UNLV Rebels, and there’s not an ounce of movement as it stands early in the week. OFFENSE. 2022 Depth Chart: Offense. WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB. 4...
Comments / 0