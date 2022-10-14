I kept asking that question during the game and am still asking it now. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish laid a big, fat egg against a Stanford Cardinal team they should have beaten by at least a full possession, if not more. Pointing fingers and explanations have been needed, but it’s tough to figure out where exactly to go from here. Fortunately, the Irish play another down team in UNLV instead of jumping right to Syracuse and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. However, as we’ll see from some not-so-overreactions this week, any “lesser” opponents moniker has gone out the window after losses to Marshall and Stanford.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO