ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Weather Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the UNLV Rebels to South Bend this Saturday for a college football game that may only be of interest to outsiders due to a weird weather pattern going on right now in Michiana. Yep... Monday brought cold and snow to a fair portion of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

2022 Notre Dame Football: UNLV Rebels Week

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) VS UNLV Rebels (4-3) So... you want to be a Notre Dame Football fan? What if I told you about a 29-year national championship drought — and worse than that (yes there is something worse) an absolute lack of confidence in a program that goes up and down like a yo-yo?
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

OFD Asks: Are The Injuries Piling Up Too Fast?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in college football fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Hello again. We wish we were back with cheerier survey questions, but it’s time we...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

First Game In South Bend

16-14 loss to a 1-4 Stanford team was not the experience I hoped to have for my first ND football game. Yet as I walked out of the stadium late Saturday night en route to the White Field Shuttle line, I couldn't help but smile. It didn't matter to me...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame: 14, Stanford: 16 OVERREACTIONS

I kept asking that question during the game and am still asking it now. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish laid a big, fat egg against a Stanford Cardinal team they should have beaten by at least a full possession, if not more. Pointing fingers and explanations have been needed, but it’s tough to figure out where exactly to go from here. Fortunately, the Irish play another down team in UNLV instead of jumping right to Syracuse and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. However, as we’ll see from some not-so-overreactions this week, any “lesser” opponents moniker has gone out the window after losses to Marshall and Stanford.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

The Joker Origin Story: Notre Dame Football’s Loss to Stanford

Notre Dame’s (3-3) 16-14 home loss to Stanford (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) is about to send me on a Joker-level insanity spiral. So the following scene played out inside my head conspicuously akin to the interrogation scene from the classic 2008 movie “The Dark Knight.” Enjoy. Scene: Open...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Depth Chart

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the upcoming home game against the UNLV Rebels, and there’s not an ounce of movement as it stands early in the week. OFFENSE. 2022 Depth Chart: Offense. WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB. 4...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy