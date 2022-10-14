Read full article on original website
Trump again decries lack of US Jewish appreciation for him, as Zionist group prepares to fete him
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, has once again said he is baffled by the lack of appreciation he feels coming from American Jews. “No president has done more for Israel than I have,” he said on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of antisemitism
U.S Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., rebuked former President Donald Trump for invoking “dual loyalty tropes” during an Oct. 16 interview on MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show. “Antisemitism is on the rise and all of us have a responsibility to condemn it,” Omar said. “To continue to have...
Herzog to meet with Biden at White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the U.S. next week, visiting Washington on Oct. 25 and 26 to meet with a range of interagency officials, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 26, "a...
US negotiator briefs US Jews on the Israel-Lebanon deal
The United States’ point man on the Israel-Lebanon maritime border accord spoke to the American Jewish community on Friday, detailing what the agreement is (a breakthrough between enemy states) and what it isn’t (a peace deal). “As most people on this call know, Israel and Lebanon have never...
Russia appeals for evacuation ahead of battle for Ukraine's Kherson
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow says it annexed just weeks ago.
Danny Danon says the current coalition lacks the experience to run the government.
World Likud Chairman Danny Danon is a seasoned politician and diplomat, having previously served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015, including tenures as deputy parliamentary speaker, deputy defense minister and minister of science, technology and space. In October 2015, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Danon as Israel’s ambassador to...
Meet the House GOP’s New Crop of Marjorie Taylor Greenes
One was present during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Two spoke at a rally outside the Capitol last September demanding “justice” for those jailed for their alleged crimes there.One used the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade to call for the end of gay marriage. Another happily threatened to tear-gas journalists. And another wrote a bill in the Missouri legislature that was half-jokingly dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act.”One promised to vote no on almost every bill and subpoena every federal agency. And another called the FBI’s raid on Mar-A-Lago this summer “worse than Watergate.”All of them...
‘Jin, Jiyan, Azadi:’ Iran’s Kurdish Message
As demonstrations against Iran’s ruling theocracy intensify, many observers have been struck by the slogan chanted by protesters and printed on T-shirts, posters and flyers: “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi”–“Women, Life, Freedom.”. Those words are not from the Farsi language, but from the Kurdish one. While the...
Armenia has had few Jews and a poor relationship with Israel. That could be changing.
YEREVAN, Armenia (JTA) — Just outside a remote village two hours’ drive east of Yerevan, in a clearing reachable only by hiking down a steep embankment and crossing a rickety wooden bridge, looms a remarkable sight: a blue metal gate decorated with a Star of David that guards the entrance to one of the world’s most unusual Jewish cemeteries.
Australia revokes recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
The Labor Party-led Australian government on Tuesday officially revoked the country’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, confirming a Guardian report the previous day revealing that Canberra had walked back the language adopted by former Liberal Party prime minister Scott Morrison. The Australian Cabinet instead agreed that...
Israeli elections 2022: A rundown of Israeli parties and their leaders
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and now head of the opposition, will attempt to win his sixth term as premier. Even his enemies acknowledge his political gifts and strong grasp of economics. He is credited with transforming Israel’s heavily regulated economy into a capitalist, high-tech powerhouse. The most recent polls suggest that this time he will have enough Knesset seats to form a government.
Israeli defense establishment divided on Lebanon maritime border deal
Support for the final draft of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement was not uniform among Israel’s defense establishment, with critics arguing it will not provide long-term security, according to Israeli media reports. Opponents of the agreement contended that the proposed maritime boundary, stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) off the...
Efrat’s Sukkah of Peace: Building hope from the ground up
Defying possible retribution by the Palestinian Authority and others, around 20 Arabs who live under the P.A. in Gush Etzion joined with some 50 of their Jewish neighbors to break bread and get to know one another, at the traditional “Sukkah of Peace in Efrat” during the recent holiday.
J Street outlines commitment to Jewish, Democratic values this election season
We are about a month away from the 2022 midterms which will determine the balance of power in Washington for at least the next two years. Almost every election is considered “the most important,” to the point where the superlative has likely lost its meaning for me. But this time the stakes are high for the pro-Israel community, and the Jewish community as a whole. As President Biden said, “Democracy itself is on the ballot.”
Israel ‘apartheid’ event sponsored by law firm that exonerated Morningstar of anti-Israel bias
While under investigation in 20 states for anti-Israel bias, Chicago-based investment firm Morningstar repeatedly pointed to an independent report purportedly absolving it of such behavior. But White & Case, the law firm that authored the report, was listed this week as a sponsor of a program at the University of Chicago’s Law School that featured a virulently anti-Israel activist and perpetuated the notion that Israel practices apartheid.
US: Iran’s sale of suicide drones to Russia violates UN resolution
The United States on Monday backed statements by France and Britain to the effect that Iran’s sale of so-called “suicide drones” to Russia for use against Ukraine violated a binding United Nations Security Council Resolution. According to Ukraine, Iranian-made Shahed 136 drones have been used by Russia...
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
‘In the very near future, battle for Kherson will begin’, says Kremlin-installed administrator; Russian airstrikes cut power and water
Inside the Anti-Vaxxer Civil War
Dr. Robert Malone became a star among COVID-19 vaccine skeptics last December when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Even among opponents of the vaccine, Malone stood out for his claim that the responses to the virus were driven by a phenomenon he called “mass formation psychosis”—essentially, the idea that society had been hypnotized during the pandemic.The Rogan appearance turned Malone into perhaps the most visible vaccine critic in the country, and it sparked controversy for Rogan’s employer, Spotify. After the episode, musician Neil Young pulled his music from the streaming giant.Despite Malone’s popularity with anti-vaccine activists, he’s still managed...
Argentina asks Qatar to arrest high-ranking Iranian official
Mohsen Rezai, Iran’s vice president for economic affairs, is wanted by Argentine prosecutors for alleged involvement in planning the July 18, 1994, terrorist attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, or AMIA, which killed 85 people and injured 330. Rezai, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at the...
Family of fallen IDF soldier donates corneas, saving sight of two people
The family of an Israeli soldier who was killed last week in a drive-by shooting in Samaria has donated his corneas to two people, saving their eyesight, Israeli media reported on Monday. The recipients, both in their 80s, “Were moved to tears when they heard about the identity of the...
