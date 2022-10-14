Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
climaterwc.com
Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new
Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
Silicon Valley school conflict leaves students in limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers’ seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of...
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
hoodline.com
A covered, outdoor roller rink with live DJs called ‘San FranDisco’ has opened at Civic Center
Things are really rolling with the roller skating community in San Francisco these days. The new roller skating mural on the asphalt of Golden Gate Park’s Skatin’ Place opened in mid-June — a project that happened in large part thanks to the effort of Church of 8 Wheels founder David Miles. And now he’s gone the extra mile again to create a new public roller skating rink, as NBC Bay Area reports a new outdoor roller rink called San FranDisco opened Saturday at Fulton Plaza, outside City Hall at Civic Center.
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
sftravel.com
Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss
Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
iheart.com
Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good
Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
beyondthecreek.com
Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park
As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
Young girl struck by vehicle crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon
SAN RAMON -- A young girl was in critical but stable condition early Monday after she was struck crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon.According to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson, the incident took place on Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive. The ensuing investigation has revealed that a young girl was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. She was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken by San Ramon fire department medics to Children's Hospital in Oakland. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police and has not been arrested.Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved, but the investigation remains open.
Eater
So, Apparently, One of San Francisco’s Hottest New Restaurants Might Be Haunted
It started with a shift report. “Eziquiel met a ghost last night in the break room,” it began, going on to detail how a dishwasher at the Mission’s hit new sushi restaurant Handroll Project was closing up when he spotted someone in the basement break room. The person had long hair and was dressed in black, sitting in a metal chair facing away from the door. The dishwasher did a double take — surprised to find someone down there since it was so late and most staff had left already — only to find the person gone. He ran upstairs to a co-worker and asked if he’d seen anyone come up the stairs before him. No, he was told, everyone else is outside already.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Friday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on the lanes of 280 north on Wolfe Road at around 10:25 p.m.
