‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer’s Net Worth May Surprise You: Details on How She Makes Her Money

Money making mama! Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer is the only original cast member from Teen Mom 2 remaining, and she’s raking in the big bucks because of it. Keep reading for details on Leah’s net worth.

What Is Leah Messer’s Net Worth?

Despite being on MTV for more than a decade, the West Virginia native has a net worth of just $50,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Does Leah Make From ‘Teen Mom’?

Leah made her reality TV debut on 16 & Pregnant in April 2010, while she was pregnant with her twin daughters at just 17 years old. Following season 2 of the flagship series, the Hope, Grace & Faith author returned as one of the four castmates on Teen Mom 2, alongside Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska.

While the other girls have since moved on from the series and been replaced by Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones, Leah still brings in an estimated $300,000 per season, according to The Cinemaholic.

However, in 2022, MTV combined Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to create Teen Mom: The Next Chapter where all eight moms share screen time.

“Not all of the girls’ segments make it into the episodes. [It] will depend on how exciting their footage is,” a production source previously told The Ashley. “[They] will only get paid for episodes they’re in.”

How Does Leah Messer Make Money?

The mother of three – who shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah with first ex-husband Corey Simms and daughter Adalynn with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert – has worn many hats over the years.

In May 2020, she released her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith.

“[I wanted to] open up and allow others to see all the imperfections because it’s okay. We’re perfectly imperfect and we get to embrace every imperfection that comes our way, all the adversity, no matter what,” Leah told People at the time.

In addition to being a published author, Leah had a short stint as a motivational speaker. She also previously sold makeup for brands like Mary Kay and later LipSense. In 2020, Leah began studying to get her real estate license, though it’s unclear if she ever completed the courses.