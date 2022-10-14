Read full article on original website
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp Are Confirmed For Robert Eggers Nosferatu
In late September, Deadline first reported that Robert Eggers (The Northman, The Lighthouse) would adapt the classic film to give a more gothic take, “In the new reimagining, the pic is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvania vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.”
Avatar Becomes the First Film to Pass $2.9 Billion Worldwide
Avatar makes history once again. It’s been 13 years since the first Avatar dazzled audiences onscreen. James Cameron introduced the world to Pandora through Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed Marine who must navigate through these human/Na’vi hybrids through said Avatar to gain more knowledge about the alien world. However, Jake falls in love with a Na’vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and becomes vital for the survival of her world. Now, in truth, the story itself isn’t anything special; however, Avatar ignited the 3D craze due to the tremendous and revolutionary graphics that still hold a candle to the best-looking films in the past and present.
A “Wicker Man” Television Adaptation Is Currently In The Works
Wicker Man returns! And don’t worry, Nicholas Cage, Neil LaBute, and Anthony Shaffer are far away from the reboot. I think. Of course, horror fans can’t forget one of the worst horror films in the past two decades was the 2006 Wicker Man, that’s remembered for the terrible scenes and overacting by the Oscar winner. The 2006 version is actually a reboot of the well-respected 1973 film of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Sgt. Neil Howie. The feature is about an officer who travels to Summerisle island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Soon, the officer discovers a community that has abandoned Christianity in favor of paganism. Christopher Lee played Lord Summerisle.
DeWanda Wise Says It Was Painful To Be Told No For Captain Marvel
DeWanda Wise has had a breakout year. The long-time actress is starting to find her footing in the mainstream thanks to her performance in Jurassic World: Dominion. Granted, the critics weren’t too kind to the film – an awful 29% on rotten tomatoes – but some critics spotlighted Wise’s performance.
Geena Davis Opens Up About Bill Murray’s Inappropriate Behavior in New Book
Bill Murray has long since lived with the reputation that he’s a funny guy but also that he is difficult to work with. According to his Wikipedia page, “I remember a friend said to me a while back, ‘You have a reputation,’ and I said ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you have a reputation of being difficult to work with.’ But I only got that reputation from people I didn’t like working with, or people who didn’t know how to work, or what work is,” he said of the situation. However, it’s also been said that his frequent co-star, Dan Akroyd, calls him the Murricane due to his explosive mood swings.
“The Sopranos” Ending Explained: Did Tony Soprano Die?
Tony Soprano is one of the greatest and most complex TV characters ever. He’s a mafia boss, but he’s also a human being with a great deal of emotional complexity, baggage, and childhood trauma. It was a great pleasure watching James Gandolfini bring this unique character to life. But did Tony Soprano die at the end of The Sopranos? What happened to him, and what does the ending of the show represent?
Legendary Actors Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver on Working Together
Kevin Kline is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. He began his career in the film industry in 1970, and he hasn’t looked back. His career is one of pomp and circumstance, and he’s earned every bit of that. His Academy Award and his three Tony Awards are likely evidence enough to persuade even this staunchest critic that he’s done well for himself. The actor is once again working with the lovely Sigourney Weaver, and the dynamic duo is happy to be back in action on their new project. Fans, however, want to know when they worked together before and how they feel about it as so much time has passed.
Guy Branum Voices His Displeasure over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in “The Whale”
Another week, another gay actor complaining about a straight actor taking their role. This time, Brendan Fraser is the target, who has seen quite the resurgence since his performance in Doom Patrol. Currently, the actor is receiving praise for his work on Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s playwright of the same name, the story documents the struggle of a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, Charlie. Unfortunately, Charlie has decided to eat himself to death following the tragic loss of his gay lover. Despite his unhealthy obsession with binge eating, Charlie tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption.
Reasons Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” Is a Justified Retelling Without Any Mindless Glorification
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came out on 21 September 2022 and has been streamed for 496.1 million hours in the first 12 days. The series is a hit, and all for good reasons. There have been various attempts at retelling the story of the real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer. However, none immersed the audience in perspective as much as Ryan Murphy’s latest series. The story is well-told, from various perspectives, with a tad bit of creative liberty. Moreover, the plot structure makes this series a compelling watch and a nail-biting experience of witnessing a killer mind at work.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
5 Reasons Why Hocus Pocus 3 Shouldn’t Happen
Eventually, a story idea runs dry, the actors age out of their roles, or something else happens to make a sequel less possible than people think. But it would appear that there are plenty who still believe that Hocus Pocus 3 could be a possibility, likely because the witches came back from the dead once before. Well, to be honest, they came back from the dead twice in the initial movie, and then they came back again for the sequel.
Why “Shrek 2” Is the Greatest Sequel Ever Made
Making a sequel that lives up to fans’ expectations is every director’s greatest challenge. And they’re often never as good as the original. But there’s one movie that beats all the odds – Shrek 2. Shrek 2 is one of the best sequels that has...
10 Memorable Scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder
If you’re a follower or lover of Taika Waititi’s works, it’s not hard to guess he still had his hands in this movie. Thor: Love and Thunder was a perfect blend of comedy and action. After successful work with Thor: Ragnarok, it is no surprise that Marvel would allow Waititi to be the movie’s director.
11 Fascinating Movie Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
Not every film production is as simple as it appears. Sometimes there are many hidden stories behind them, which provide a huge share of surprises for the audience. However, some of those make it onto the screen, while others live quietly as untold stories. So let’s find out some of those stories.
The Original Cast of Van Helsing (2004)
There has always been something weirdly special about vampire movies. It’s one aspect of the horror genre that’s sure to be a box office success with a good script. Van Helsing (2004) brought together all that’s exciting in that world of horror—Dracula, werewolves, slayers, Frankenstein’s monster, and holy water.
5 Actors Who Could Help Star Wars
Star Wars has been subjected to one opinion or another over the years, and it has a lot to do with the direction that the franchise has been taken in, or rather, the multiple directions that it’s been taken in. Back in the 70s, when this idea was first...
5 Jensen Ackles Movies You Must Watch
Jensen Ackles was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 1978. He is best known for his lead roles in the television series Days of Our Lives and Supernatural. When he was 4, he started modeling until he was 18, when he switched to acting. Fans drooled over him because after acting in Days of Our Lives, he won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer. In 2021, he was voted Sexiest TV Star in People’s Sexiest Man Alive: Readers’ Choice Poll. This fine man won the award twice in a row.
The Star-Studded Cast of “Knives Out”
Whodunits are naturally in a creative class of their own. Although whodunit novels have become one of the most sought-after in the mystery genre, there have been only a few movies that can stand out. So, when Knives Out was released towards the end of 2019, it became a must-see for lovers of the genre.
Movie Review: Spectre
It does feel as though a person could say that a lot of Bond movies are the same, James foils a sinister plot, he gets the girl, or he gets multiple women during the movie, depending on the situation, and he ends up looking pretty cool while doing all of it. Spectre gets a little more personal than a few other movies thanks to the connection that James and the main villain share, but throughout this movie, it’s still made obvious that Bond follows his own beat and doesn’t always appear ready to do as he’s asked or even ordered to do. It would be nice to say that with the death of M that he became even more rebellious, but that wouldn’t be accurate since he’s always been a bit of a rebel and doesn’t ordinarily do exactly as he’s ordered since he appears to know better at times.
