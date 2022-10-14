It does feel as though a person could say that a lot of Bond movies are the same, James foils a sinister plot, he gets the girl, or he gets multiple women during the movie, depending on the situation, and he ends up looking pretty cool while doing all of it. Spectre gets a little more personal than a few other movies thanks to the connection that James and the main villain share, but throughout this movie, it’s still made obvious that Bond follows his own beat and doesn’t always appear ready to do as he’s asked or even ordered to do. It would be nice to say that with the death of M that he became even more rebellious, but that wouldn’t be accurate since he’s always been a bit of a rebel and doesn’t ordinarily do exactly as he’s ordered since he appears to know better at times.

