Governor has shown what leadership looks like
The images of desecrated homes and people’s livelihoods destroyed in a matter of hours has been absolutely devastating to watch. But if there is one positive to take solace in, it is Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decisive, calm, and transparent response to the hurricane. Throughout this entire tragedy, DeSantis...
Town hall to discuss opioid crisis in Citrus County
In the November 2021 Gallup annual crime poll, 32 percent of Americans said drugs had been a problem in their family. Reports of family drug problems have increased across all demographic groups, and 31 percent described local drug problems as “extremely” or “very serious.”
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight...
NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two top New York state officials on Tuesday called on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by a gunman as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
Nevada's 'Reid Machine' staring down tough test in midterms
Democrats in Nevada hold both U.S. Senate seats, the governor's mansion and three of its four U.S. House seats. The state hasn't backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. But as this year's midterm elections approach, the party's grip on power is under threat. Catherine Cortez Masto has been called...
Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday set a statewide election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a question Democrats had hoped would be on the November ballot to help energize liberal voters. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana...
Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken
County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
Sound Off calls Friday, Oct. 14
(Re Oct. 12’s Page A10 editorial, “Don’t monkey with current zoning”): I want to know why people are selling our property here in Florida to the Chinese. Come on, it’s all about the money for monkey experiments. It’s going to be another pandemic looming and people are not doing anything about it. That’s in Levy County. I mean, this is wrong. What do you have to do to make us safe? That certainly is not. We don’t need another pandemic. Enough.
Public notices to stay in Chronicle
The public legal notices will stay in the Citrus County Chronicle. Commissioners were scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday and discuss whether to keep publishing notices in the newspaper or electronically on the county clerk’s website.
Sexual-abuse trial to be heard across nonconsecutive days
Anthony Reed’s upcoming trial for sexually abusing a woman might be heard across two, nonconsecutive days. After Reed’s jury is selected Monday, Oct. 24, opening statements and initial witness testimonies about the Beverly Hills 41-year-old’s sexual-battery and false-imprisonment charges will be made Oct. 26.
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The school's Institute of Food and Agricultural...
Prosecutors decline to file charges connected to deadly Beverly Hills shooting
Criminal charges will not be filed in connection with a July 2022 shooting at a Beverly Hills home that killed two men and injured a third. Prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office determined 21-year-old Matthew Durel II was justified when he fatally shot 27-year-old Nikolas Stone Garay the night of July 3 after Garay shot and killed Durel II’s 41-year-old father, Matthew Durel Sr., during an argument over rent.
NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials announced a lawsuit Tuesday against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization, alleging they had known for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on climate change but instead deceived the public about that link. Attorney General...
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man was charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County,...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far
During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
Local DOH to offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines
October is typically the month Citrus County health care professionals start treating more people suffering from the flu. By the next two months the flu infections and trips to the county’s hospital emergency rooms will peak to coincide with the flu’s peak in cases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama woman arrested for DUI, crashing into power pole in Crystal River
An Alabama woman was jailed on accusations she got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content over two-and-a-half times the legal limit, struck a power pole while leaving a Crystal River restaurant, and drove off. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Amanda Jewel Monroe Archer over Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Lake County man arrested after speeding off from Citrus County traffic stop
A Lake County man was jailed on accusations he sped off from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s traffic stop before he was later caught with vials of liquid testosterone. Deputies apprehended John Wesley Smith III the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, from the parking lot of the...
