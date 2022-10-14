PM Prep-Segue

LATE-NIGHT TV COMICS TAKE ON FINAL JAN. 6 HEARING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yesterday's final public session of the House Jan. 6 panel was must-see TV for the late night TV comics. The finale, like other sessions, were mined for laughs. Jimmy Kimmel blasted Trump after hearing he was embarrassed over losing the White House to Joe Biden. Kimmel says Trump should be more embarrassed to still claim he won the vote two years later. The hearing was the last one before the midterm elections. If the Democrats lose control of the House, the panel will likely be disbanded.

KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL ON HOLD UNTIL NEXT WEEK

NEW YORK (AP) — It's a day off in the Kevin Spacey sex abuse trial, the second this week. The first was Monday for Columbus/Indigenous People Day in New York. And there's no court today after one of Spacey's lawyers got COVID-19. It's unclear what will happen if Jennifer Keller hasn't isn't better by Monday, when the plaintiff is expected to rest his case. Spacey is being sued by Anthony Rapp, who says when he was 14, Spacey, who was 26 at the time, put him on a bed and tried to lay on him. Spacey denies it. Rapp is suing for $40 million.

CUBA GOODING JR. SKIRTS JAIL TIME

NEW YORK (AP) — Bad behavior followed by good behavior: It adds up to no jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. The Oscar-winning actor has a deal with New York prosecutors that sees him plead guilty to forcibly kissing a woman, while dozens of other cases are dismissed. Even the guilty plea is pared down from a misdemeanor to non-criminal harassment. The outcome for Gooding irked one of his alleged victims. Kelsey Harbert says not being able to have her day in court “is more disappointing than words can say.” Dozens of women have accused Gooding of groping, touching and forcing kisses on them.

CUBA GOODING JR. FACES ANOTHER CASE

NEW YORK (AP) — Although Cuba Gooding Jr. got off easy in his criminal case, he still faces civil suits for alleged misconduct with women. One lawsuit says he raped a woman in 2013 in New York. Gooding never responded to the suit, so the judge issued a default judgment against him. Gooding has since gotten an attorney — and is fighting the case.

OTHER #METOO CASES IN COURT

UNDATED (AP) — It was five years ago this month that the #MeToo movement went from a whisper to a roar and has now echoed in courts around the U.S. In L.A., ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and “That 70s Show” star Danny Masterson face separate rape trials. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison term after being convicted for rape and sexual assault in New York. Kevin Spacey is being tried in a civil suit in New York by a man who says he sexually assaulted him when he was a teen. And singer R. Kelly is in prison after two sex assault convictions, one in New York and one in Chicago.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN MOVIE DEBUTS IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK (AP) — A movie about the fight to uncover years of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein has made its debut at the New York Film Festival. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the New York Times reporters who helped expose Weinstein's misconduct. The movie, “She Said,” was adapted from a book written by the two Times writers.

YE'S BREAK WITH JPMORGAN CHASE CAME BEFORE OFFENSIVE TWEETS

NEW YORK (AP) — It may not be the eternal question of which came first, the chicken or the egg. But there's an answer to a question that made the rounds this week: did a top bank ditch Ye over his antisemitic posts? The answer is no, though a post from a conservative activist made it seem that way. Candace Owens tweeted a copy of a letter from JPMorgan to Ye this week. Though she didn't link the letter to Ye's posts, other people did before the matter was set straight. Turns out the two sides agreed to the split last month, as Ye weans himself off banks and suppliers to his fashion line.

ACTOR ROBBIE COLTRANE, HARRY OTTER'S HAGRID, DIES AT 72

LONDON (AP) — Robbie Coltrane, the baby-faced comedian and character actor whose hundreds of roles included a crime-solving psychologist on the TV series “Cracker” and the gentle half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said Coltrane died Friday at a hospital in his native Scotland, and but did not immediately other details. She called him “forensically intelligent” and “brilliantly witty” in just one of many tributes made to him. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who decades ago had said Coltrane was her first choice to play Hagrid, tweeted Friday that he was “an incredible talent, a complete one off.”

GLADIATOR ACTOR RSSELL CREW HONORED IN ROME

ROME (AP) — Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was honored Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits atop the ancient Capitoline Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “ambassador or Rome in the world.” The actor, speaking Italian, said, “I am always at the service of Rome.” In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator

WYMTON MARSALIS JOINS FORCES WITH MICHIGAN MARCHING BAND

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Wynton Marsalis has done just about everything in the world of music. One thing he hasn’t, however, is team up his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with a college marching band — until now. Marsalis says he's never seen a jazz band like his play with a marching band, where the actual music played is integrated into the music the band is playing. The Grammy and Pulitzer winner is taking part in a weeklong residency at the University of Michigan. His band will perform Saturday during the Michigan football team’s game against Penn State at the 107,000-seat Michigan Stadium.

FATS DOMINO GETS TRIBUTE IN NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He helped put New Orleans on the map as a musician. Now, the city is returning the favor for Antoine “Fats” Domino. Tomorrow his name goes on the map where Caffin Avenue used to be. The event to mark the renaming features a parade down the newly-minted street. It ends at a park where musicians will pay tribute to Domino. Fats sold more than 110 million records during his career before he he died in 2017.