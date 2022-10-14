ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Alberts salutes Joseph's work, talks 'toughness' as Husker coaching search goes on

Two months from now Trev Alberts will surely be discussing in-depth on his monthly radio appearance many of the qualities he sees in Nebraska's new permanent football coach. Of course some around here wondering if interim coach Mickey Joseph can get enough done during his ongoing job interview to perhaps be that man. Alberts wasn't giving away any clues. However, he did give kudos to Joseph for how he's handled his role, going 2-2 since taking the position, but 2-1 since the bye week after an initial tricky first week against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kick time set for Nebraska-Illinois

Nebraska and Illinois will play their Oct. 29 game at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big Ten announced on Monday. The Big Ten West matchup will be played on either ESPN or ABC depending on how games play out this weekend. Both Nebraska and Illinois are on byes this coming weekend,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Alberts speaks on Frost's metrics for 2022 after Tuesday court ruling

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts supplied details about the necessary metrics that had been set for Scott Frost heading into the 2022 season. It came up during Alberts' hour-long show on the Huskers Radio Network after a Lincoln judge ruled on Tuesday the athletic department had to reveal that info after USA Today sued the university when denied a request for that info. The newspaper believed it fit within the scope of public records. The Husker athletics department is required to give out that info within the next seven days due to the ruling.
LINCOLN, NE

