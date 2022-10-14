ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky

By Mike Fisher
The gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore leads to the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.

FRISCO - The working concept is that the Dallas Cowboys could use some additional help at wide receiver. Here inside The Star, that concept is largely being dismissed, as CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup make up what Dallas believes is a formidable pair, with a handful of other complementary guys - and at some point the rehabbing Steelers ex James Washington - giving them a full room.

But there are those who don't agree with that. ... or maybe those who don't know it.

Which brings us to the gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore ... and the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.

“With DJ Moore — if I was Green Bay, I’d call Carolina. If I was Dallas, I’d call Carolina. If I was Tennessee, I’d call Carolina,” Orlovsky said .

This concept is triggered by the fact that the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start. That has observers sort of assuming that Carolina will now conduct a fire sale.

Is there some logic in listening to offers for Christian McCaffrey, the gifted but oft-injured (and highly paid) running back? Yes, which is why the Buffalo Bills (denials aside) are wise to explore the idea .

But if we walk through the Moore idea?

*He is 23 and a foundational player for the Panthers - the exact sort of player they should be trying to acquire, not rid themselves of.

*He is a $17 million APY receiver. That is absolutely not a fit in the Cowboys' usual way of thinking, and in fairness ... $17 million for a "third wideout'' seems excessive.

*But wait: He's a "third wideout''? Then why is he thought of as a star? He's been a perennial 1,000-yard receiver, it's true. But this year? Moore has just 17 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. ... and the gossip has outsiders thinking he's worth a first-round draft pick.

That would be poor asset management on the part of a bidder. With those numbers, his contract should be "bought low.'' And him playing on a $73 million deal over four seasons (including this one) while catching three passes a game is no bargain.

Indeed, compare Lamb (Dallas' No. 1 receiver this season) to Moore. Lamb has 28 catches for 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Or ... compare Moore to journeyman Noah Brown, who this year is second on the team with 19 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns - accomplishments achieved while QB Dak Prescott is rehabbing his thumb injury.

The Cowboys are preparing to play at the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday, and Dallas at 4-1 feels good about itself ... good enough almost certainly, with the NFL trade deadline not until Nov. 1, to stay the course with the top of the roster, and to ignore the suggestion that they need a pricy and splashy addition.

Because the talent injection they believe they need is already here at The Star ... in the form of Dak Prescott.

