ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Whlt3_0iZKxedX00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico.

But then something happened, or didn’t happen: visitors from south of the border never came back.

“We’ve never gotten back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Jason Wells, executive director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce.

Wells says they were hoping for a larger boost in sales, something that hasn’t materialized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467kT5_0iZKxedX00
Shoppers from Mexico along San Ysidro Boulevard have not returned as expected following the lifting of border restrictions almost 11 months ago. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We were especially hit hard because on San Ysidro Boulevard, where the majority of businesses are mom-and-pop shops, 95% of the clientele comes from Mexico, and the large majority of that 95% have tourist visas and they were not allowed to cross,” said Wells.

Wells stated the pandemic was devastating to his membership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUdW9_0iZKxedX00
Jason Wells is the Executive Director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We lost over 2,000 jobs, we hit the $1billion mark in lost sales, it was a huge effect to our small community.”

Wells blames long border wait times for keeping many shoppers away.

“One to two hour waits to cross, that’s a huge deterrent.”

Others, like Olivia Campos who runs Carolin Shoes, also point to Mexico’s inflation rates and sagging economy.

Wells agrees.

“A lot of people don’t have the spending power they used to have,” he said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In spite of what’s happened, Wells remains upbeat and expects a brighter future for business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard.

“I’m sure business will be back.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 4

Qui Moi?
4d ago

The number one reason for business loss is Governor Newsom and him locking the state down for so long! Also, having to "comply" with after pandemic measures were a big deterrent...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of San Diego

Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge

Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money, Water

Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can receive between $2 and $4 per square foot for removing grass and replacing it with low water-use plants that are better suited to withstand the hot and dry conditions that continue to hammer the West.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego

San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Canadian gets 20 years for recruiting Islamic State fighters

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Canadian national who lived in Southern California has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping fellow Canadians and Americans join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2013 and 2014. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Monday. Among those he acknowledged recruiting and funding was the first known American to die battling for the terror group. Douglas McCain had also lived in San Diego. U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said Abdullahi was directly responsible for “violent acts of terrorism,” including the kidnapping and killing of people in Syria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego

When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Imperial Beach RV Park Tenants Fear They're ‘On Brink of Homelessness' As Park owner Pushes for Rent Increases

Tenants of an Imperial Beach RV park are worried they'll soon be forced out now that a new ownership company is trying to raise their rent and charge additional fees. "We would all be in the brink of homelessness, and I think we are like one step away from that," said Juan Nevarez, tenant of the Miramar RV Park on Palm Avenue.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy