FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
click orlando
Hurricane Ian leaves millions of snails in trail along Lake Monroe
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Dead snails can be seen washed up along the edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford — another example of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Central Florida. “This was, of course, very severe because you actually had the winds pushing the water out over the banks and carrying the snails, so when the water started coming back in, it left the snails high and dry,” Dr. William Kern, Jr. said.
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
click orlando
As floodwater recedes in Seminole County, a new concern: Drinkable water
GENEVA, Fla. – The water is receding slowly in Seminole County more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. As the recovery continues, the county is concerned about wells that may be damaged by floodwater. They say a well affected by floodwater may have disease-causing organisms in the water, making it unsafe to drink.
Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay. They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing. There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county. But some residents...
click orlando
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through
As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns
Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
click orlando
These Central Florida counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments due to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aerial mosquito treatments are beginning in multiple Central Florida counties on Monday after a reported increase due to Hurricane Ian. Treatments will be happening in Orange and Seminole counties after flooding from the hurricane. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
click orlando
Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
flaglerlive.com
Two Motorcyclists Are Killed in Crash on Seminole Woods Boulevard Near Grand Landings
Last Updated: Tuesday, 7:39 a.m. A man and a woman were killed this evening in a single motorcycle crash at Seminole Woods Boulevard just south of Grand Landings in Palm Coast. It is the county’s first fatal crash this Biketoberfest, and second grave crash of the day. There have...
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
WESH
Flagler officials face difficult decisions following Hurricane Ian destruction
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach leaders will have a big decision to make in the next few weeks: Whether to try and reopen the pier in the short term or leave it closed since it's scheduled to be demolished and replaced with a concrete structure next year. "Ian...
click orlando
Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go and how long the cooldown will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cold front moving through Central Florida. Rain chances will only be at 20% as the front moves through the Orlando area. Expect a high temperature of 83 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 85.
click orlando
Seminole County deputy helps save Geneva man from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy helped rescue a man who nearly drowned in Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, officials said. Deputy Todd Moderson, of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, helped rescue a man whom a Geneva neighbor described as “on the cusp of death” and was mostly submerged under floodwaters.
click orlando
Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – Guests visiting De Leon Springs State Park can make their own pancakes once again. The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opened its doors on Monday. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go | Orlando FreeFall will be torn down. Here’s what we know about the timeline | Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
