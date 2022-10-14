ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Hurricane Ian leaves millions of snails in trail along Lake Monroe

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Dead snails can be seen washed up along the edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford — another example of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Central Florida. “This was, of course, very severe because you actually had the winds pushing the water out over the banks and carrying the snails, so when the water started coming back in, it left the snails high and dry,” Dr. William Kern, Jr. said.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through

As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns

Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – Guests visiting De Leon Springs State Park can make their own pancakes once again. The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opened its doors on Monday. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go | Orlando FreeFall will be torn down. Here’s what we know about the timeline | Become a News 6 Insider]
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy