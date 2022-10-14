ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday

ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct 19, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hypothermia Alert: Montgomery County is under a Hypothermia Alert from 2-9 a.m. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Man Charged with Racial Incident at Hunters Woods Park, Gaithersburg

Jonathan Boka, 26, of Gaithersburg was arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive, Gaithersburg. According to the Montgomery County District Court records, Boka is charged with reckless endangerment, crime motivated by race or religion, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and first-degree and second-degree assault.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

BETHESDA, MD

