bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 19, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hypothermia Alert: Montgomery County is under a Hypothermia Alert from 2-9 a.m. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
fox5dc.com
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
mymcmedia.org
Man Charged with Racial Incident at Hunters Woods Park, Gaithersburg
Jonathan Boka, 26, of Gaithersburg was arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive, Gaithersburg. According to the Montgomery County District Court records, Boka is charged with reckless endangerment, crime motivated by race or religion, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and first-degree and second-degree assault.
Manhunt Launched After Rapist Bursts Into Unlocked Vienna Hotel Room: Police
As if he knew he was being watched, an armed man locked eyes with surveillance cameras at a Virginia hotel where he burst into a hotel room and sexually assaulted a woman on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to footage and information released by police. The man physically and sexually assaulted...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
Judge overseeing BPD Consent Decree bothered by squeegee workers
Federal judge James Bredar, the judge overseeing the Consent Decree for the Baltimore Police Department, was harassed by squeegee workers Sunday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
Ivan Bates on squeegee kids: 'They cannot be there' while Mayor awaits recommendations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How will Baltimore handle the squeegee kid issue continues to be a debate among city residents and now potential city leaders as Ivan Bates prepares to be the next likely state’s attorney. Tensions reached a tipping point in Baltimore City among motorists and squeegee kids...
NBC Washington
Ex-Maryland Delegate Convicted of Bribery Wants Felony Removed From Record
A former Maryland delegate who was convicted of federal bribery charges is proclaiming his innocence, and says he is appealing his conviction in hopes of having the felony removed from his record. In 2018, a federal jury convicted Michael Vaughn, who represented Prince George's County, of accepting bribes in exchange...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
