It’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hypothermia Alert: Montgomery County is under a Hypothermia Alert from 2-9 a.m. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 25 MINUTES AGO