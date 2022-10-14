Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
gophersports.com
Gophers Travel to Iowa City for Wednesday Night Battle
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-6, 5-3 Big Ten) will try to go back on the road and earn a conference victory this week in Iowa City, Iowa. The Gophers are 2-1 on the road in Big Ten play in 2022. ESPNU will provide streaming coverage with first serve set for 6 p.m. Central time. Anne Marie Anderson and Nicole Branagh will be on the call.
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans
Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
gophersports.com
ITA Central Regional Day 5 Recap
STILLWATER, OKLA. – The University of Minnesota tennis team competed at the ITA Central Regional Championships at Oklahoma State from Oct. 13-17. The tournament consisted of doubles play and singles play throughout the five day event. Overall, the Gophers went 8-5 in doubles play and 11-9 in singles play.
fox9.com
Gophers, Ben Johnson land commitment from 5-star center Dennis Evans
MINNEAPOLIS - Ben Johnson is entering his second season as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach, and on Monday he landed the program’s biggest verbal commitment in nearly 20 years. That’s both literally, and physically. Dennis Evans, a 7-1 center out of California and the No. 31-ranked...
Hugh McCutcheon, celebrated Gopher volleyball coach, announces his departure
MINNEAPOLIS – Hugh McCutcheon, coach of the highly successful University of Minnesota Gopher volleyball team, announced Sunday that he will step down at the end of the season.McCutcheon, who's regarded as one of the best volleyball coaches in the country, did not say why he's leaving. He did say he won't take questions about the decision until the end of the season. His resume includes three trips to the Final 4 and a 269-71 record. He began coaching at the U in 2011.The Gophers have been a perennial power and have become a hot ticket on campus.
gophersports.com
Gophers Finish the First Round of the Sunflower Invitational Tied for 2nd
Lawrence, Kan. – The University of Minnesota women's golf team finished the first round of the Sunflower Invitational in a tie for 2nd place. Since the course became too dark to continue play, the second round will resume tomorrow. With a strong performance in the first round, Emma Carpenter earned a tie for 6th heading into the second round.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates in Season-Opening Victories
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women's and men's swimming and diving programs got the 2022-23 started on a strong note with dominant wins over Nebraska and South Dakota. The women took down their Big Ten foes, 203-96, and the Coyotes, 223.5-75.5, while the men bested USD 220-66. The Gopher women captured first place in 14 of the 16 events, while the men were victorious in 15 events.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck shares positive update about QB Tanner Morgan after suffering head injury against Illinois
P.J. Fleck had some good new about his quarterback. Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game with a head injury on Saturday. Minnesota football released a statement saying that Fleck announced Morgan is in good shape and is being cared for by the university’s medical staff. Morgan also wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and thinking of him.
gophersports.com
Maroon & Gold to Compete in the Sunflower Invitational Tomorrow
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's golf team begins the Sunflower Invitational tomorrow. The two-day tournament will occur from Oct. 17 – Oct. 18. The Sunflower Invitational starts at 8 a.m. CT on Oct. 17 with two consecutive rounds of golf. The final round will also commence at 8 a.m. CST on Oct. 18.
gophersports.com
McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers
University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota's next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
Minnesota Volleyball Rankings Week Seven
There are a couple head scratchers in this week's Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association high school rankings. For example Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North and North is still rated #2 and South #6 in the largest schools class. Minneota knocked off top ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to take over the top spot in...
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
Recent federal 8th Circuit cases uphold qualified immunity, at expense of civil rights
The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day 2020 precipitated calls for reforms in law enforcement practices across the nation, including here in Minnesota. While a few minor measures were adopted, major legislation stalled at both federal and state levels, mainly due to Republican opposition. One of the changes called for by reformers […] The post Recent federal 8th Circuit cases uphold qualified immunity, at expense of civil rights appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter
MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
Comments / 0