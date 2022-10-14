Circuit of the Americas will rename its final turn ‘The Andretti’ at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. The track is recognizing the incredible career of Mario Andretti, who also drove the first ever lap of COTA when it opened in 2012. The 82-year-old – who last weekend drove a modern McLaren F1 car at Laguna Seca – will be honored with a naming ceremony on Thursday, October 20 in Austin, ahead of the race weekend getting underway.

