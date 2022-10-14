‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More

Read full article on original website
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Ashley Nicole Black Exits After 3 Seasons
Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production. “We are forever indebted to...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Engages in Shady Business (VIDEO)
Welcome to Chippendales‘ latest trailer and key art is teasing some shady business gone wrong ahead of the limited series premiere on Hulu beginning Tuesday, November 22. The true-crime saga centers on the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who takes an incredible idea and ambition to extraordinary heights. Becoming the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, Steve lets nothing stand in his way in the process of reaching for the success he once dreamed of.
‘DWTS’: Gabby & Wayne Land First Perfect Scores, Prom Night Sends [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 6.]. Dancing With the Stars crowned its prom king and queen on Tuesday night. Following Selma Blair‘s emotional withdrawal from the competition on October 17, the eleven remaining couples took to the dance floor for “Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” and the return of the Dance Marathon. And after an elimination break the night prior, one couple reached the end of their musical road on the Disney+ live show.
Roush Review: ‘Documentary Now!’ Returns With Mock Docs That Feel Hilariously Real
The best form of parody is when you don’t need to know the source to appreciate the joke, although when you do, the laughs are even richer. So it is with the brilliant short films of Documentary Now! in its fourth (they call it 53rd) season, taking the notion of a mock documentary to a sublimely silly new level. How Helen Mirren keeps a straight face introducing these send-ups remains a marvel.
The Crown creator hits back at sensitivity criticism: ‘The show certainly isn’t unkind to King Charles’
The creator of The Crown has hit back at claims that the forthcoming fifth season would portray King Charles in an overly negative light.Netflix’s hit royal drama – which stirred controversy last season over its alleged distortion of historical fact – was accused recently of being “exploitative”, amid claims that the new 1990s-set season will depict “‘all-out’ war between Charles and Diana”. Last week, former British prime minister John Major described the series as “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction”, and “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false...
‘Emily in Paris’ Adds Paul Forman & Melia Kreiling as Season 3 Guest Stars
Emily in Paris is adding two more stars to its Season 3 roster as Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling join the show on Netflix. The actors have been cast in guest-starring roles with Forman set to play Nicolas de Leon and Kreiling attached to the role of Sofia Sideris. Season 3 of the half-hour comedy will officially arrive Wednesday, December 21, just in time for a holiday binge with 10 all-new episodes which will feature Forman and Kreiling.
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Will Conrad & Cade Finally Be Able to Spend Time Together? (VIDEO)
Things are looking up for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) on The Resident. In fact, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 18 episode shows, they might actually get to spend time together away from the hospital. Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022
'The School for Good and Evil' gives fans a new twist on how fairy tales get mad, and there's lots to love about this Netflix Original from Paul Feig.
The Baby Sun Rises Again on ‘Teletubbies’ in Netflix Trailer (VIDEO)
Teletubbies is back! The children’s program which originally made a splash in the ’90s is making a big return on television through Netflix and a new trailer is providing a sneak peek at the fun. In an all-new trailer unveiled by the streamer, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and...
Eve Best & Stockard Channing Join Suranne Jones’ Drama ‘Maryland’
The upcoming Suranne Jones-starring drama series Maryland has added Eve Best (House of the Dragon) and Stockard Channing (The Good Wife) to its cast. Created by Jones (Gentlemen Jack) and Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied), Maryland centers on the relationship between two sisters who have been driven apart by complex family dynamics. Jones plays the down-to-earth mother of two, Becca, while Best plays the disciplined high-flyer, Rosaline. The three-part drama will air on ITVX in the U.K., while ITV Studios has distribution rights for international markets.
'Creed III' trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis
The first official trailer for "Creed III" has arrived. Michael B. Jordan is ready for another round in the ring. Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed who trains with his late father Apollo's formal rival, Rocky Balboa.
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn. Hathaway, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her turn in 2012's "Les Misérables," spoke at Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Monday night about the hatred she endured online and in the media leading up to and, particularly, after her win.
Everything We Know So Far About 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3, Including New Trailer and Cast Reveals!
The band is getting back together, Trekkers! Many of the original cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is joining the cast of Star Trek: Picard for its third and final season. Here's what we know so far.
My Neighbour Totoro review – dazzling staging of the Studio Ghibli classic
How to adapt an iconic film made by the creative giants at Studio Ghibli, directed by the genius Hayao Miyazaki and considered an unsurpassed feat of fantasy animation? And do so without getting egg on your face?. Just like this, it would seem. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production, written by...
