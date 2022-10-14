ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News

College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new. However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive. It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Alabama Player Reveals His Reaction To Tennessee Vomiting

During this past Saturday's game between Alabama and Tennessee, offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was caught throwing up on the field. Crawford turned his head away from the Volunteers' huddle so he can vomit. It was a bizarre moment to say the least. Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young seemed a bit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven

Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
