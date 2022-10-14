Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News
College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new. However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive. It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols...
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Alabama Player Reveals His Reaction To Tennessee Vomiting
During this past Saturday's game between Alabama and Tennessee, offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was caught throwing up on the field. Crawford turned his head away from the Volunteers' huddle so he can vomit. It was a bizarre moment to say the least. Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young seemed a bit...
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Yardbarker
Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven
Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
Just In: Tennessee-Kentucky Kick Time, TV Station Set
No. 3 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0) will have UT-Martin at home this weekend before returning to SEC play against Kentucky on October 29th. The game time and TV station has now been revealed for that matchup. The Vols and Wildcats will play on the ESPN at 7pm ET. "I do think our program, our ...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Just In: Vols Ranking Revealed After Victory Over Alabama
There was no doubt Tennessee was going to rise in the rankings following their win over No.3 Alabama on Saturday night, but the question was just how high. The AP poll has been revealed and Tennessee ranks at No.3 behind Ohio State and Georgia. The Vols received 15 first place votes as ...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Involved in an Assault a West Knoxville Restaurant
Knoxville Police Violent Crimes investigators are asking for help to identify a woman who was involved in an assault at a Waffle House. KPD says it happened Sunday at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive. If you know who she is, please call East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165.
