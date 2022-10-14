ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

I-255 opens after hours of traffic in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police emergency caused major traffic on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were on the JB Bridge assisting a suicidal person. The westbound lanes were closed as law enforcement handled the situation. The...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting

A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KICK AM 1530

Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?

You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

