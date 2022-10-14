Read full article on original website
KMOV
I-255 opens after hours of traffic in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police emergency caused major traffic on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were on the JB Bridge assisting a suicidal person. The westbound lanes were closed as law enforcement handled the situation. The...
kttn.com
Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer, Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that on November 1, 2022, Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II Gerald W. Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol on October 1, 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector...
northwestmoinfo.com
New U.S. Drought Monitor Information Shows Drought Conditions have Worsened in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – New U.S. Drought Monitor information shows drought conditions have worsened in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive...
Missouri Hiker Shares Video of Wild Horse Herd in the Woods
If you go hiking in Missouri, you can expect to run into all kinds of wildlife. Deer, raccoons, snakes if you're unlucky and if you're this Missouri hiker, a herd of wild horses. It wasn't that long ago that we shared video of the wild horse herd that still thrives...
Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting
A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance. Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Execution date set for Missouri man who killed girlfriend, 3 kids
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7...
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
Recalled pork fritters sold in Missouri and Arkansas may contain hard plastic
More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic.
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Worker Accused of Helping Several Relatives and Friends get Unemployment Insurance Aid When They Should Not Have
(MISSOURINET) – A state employee is accused of helping several relatives and friends get unemployment insurance aid in 2020 when they should not have. Alisa Nelson reports.
kttn.com
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140,000 in unemployment insurance funds
A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s Department of Labor and...
See what's coming for revamped south St. Louis County shopping center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The new owner of a shopping center that sat mostly vacant for years is taking advantage of a wave of new development along South Lindbergh Boulevard by adding a retail store new to St. Louis along with a pair of sought-after chain restaurants. The...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month
If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
