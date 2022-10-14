ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary

PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen

The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
JAMESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

