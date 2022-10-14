The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.

