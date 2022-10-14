Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers free agents who definitely won’t be back in 2023
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Yankees fans use Josh Naylor’s celebration against him in Game 5 (Video)
Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor went all-out with his home run celebration in Game 4, but Yankees fans used it against him on Tuesday. Josh Naylor’s home run celebration was heard across the baseball landscape in Game 4, as he took his time rounding the bases and even rocked the crib, taking aim at Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the process.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Latest Lakers report destroys Anthony Davis’ stock with team
The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Anthony Davis was meant to be a groundbreaking move for the franchise. Not only was the trade one of the most expensive in NBA history, but it seemingly gave the Lakers a franchise player for the next decade-plus. The ultimate plan was in motion....
3 puzzling decisions that ended Dodgers’ 2022 season too early
Entering the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers were going to battle with potentially the game’s most disappointing second-half team, an apparently stuck-in-the-mud crew they’d owned all year long. Exiting the NLDS in four games, no team has more lingering questions surrounding them...
Everything Terry Francona said after Guardians Game 5 defeat
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after Game 5, in which the New York Yankees moved on to the ALCS. Game 5 was a rough go for Tito, starting with his choice to start Aaron Civale rather than turn to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to end his night.
San Diego Little League players offer Padres ‘words of wisdom’ for NLCS Game 2
Despite only playing Little League, these San Diegans think they know what it takes to take home a win.
Yu Darvish one-ups Curt Schilling with bloody pant game
Padres pitcher Yu Darvish let it rip in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Phillies with a bloody patch on his knee reminiscent of Curt Shilling’s bloody sock. Remember the bloody sock? MLB sports lore may have to add the bloody pants to the picture after Tuesday’s NLCS Game 1.
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
