ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Borgia completes league swing, gets new final foe

St. Francis Borgia will have one more home volleyball match. The Lady Knights (9-13-2) will host Fatima (10-16-4) Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. That replaces a match at Hermann Monday, which was called off because Hermann already has the maximum number of regular-season matches played.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays seal second in league

The Washington volleyball Lady Jays clinched sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Thursday. Washington (10-12, 7-2) topped Ft. Zumwalt North (13-8-2, 6-4) on the road in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hermann girls win race at Owensville

Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven

Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue

Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla

East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
ROLLA, MO
Washington Missourian

Residents blast Boicu’s plans for townhomes along city's riverfront

Developer Florin Boicu is looking to build his first project in Washington on a 3.33-acre lot along the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Boicu, who currently lives in Washington, previously developed properties in the greater Seattle, Washington, area. His first Washington project, which will be called The Bluffs at Bassora Place, is in Washington’s First Ward. Bassora refers to a now-defunct community that was founded there in 1836, three years prior to Lucinda Owens founding the city of Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17

A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River

Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Pumpkin Palooza coming to downtown Washington on Oct. 29

The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets. Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Settlement reached in Autumn Hill student abuse case

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the parents of an Autumn Hill State School student, whose parents alleged that their child had been abused more than 200 times by a First Student bus driver. The settlement came Oct. 3, which was the opening day of a...
Washington Missourian

Augusta extends moratorium on Airbnbs, VRBOs

The moratorium on new short-term rentals in Augusta has been extended until January, and town officials said they’re weeks away from having a plan for how to proceed. In February, the Augusta Town Board placed a moratorium on new vacation rental dwellings. This means no new vacation home rentals can operate in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MO
Washington Missourian

County Clerk sees uptick in voter registrations ahead of November election

Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker’s office is seeing signs that there could be high interest in the Nov. 8 election. Between 30 and 50 people a day were registering to vote in the weeks leading up to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, deadline, though that includes both new registrations and people changing their address.
Washington Missourian

Washington sees sales tax revenue jump up 6.6%

Sales tax revenue increased 6.6 percent this fiscal year over last year in Washington, marking the second year in a row the city has recorded a strong increase in sales tax revenue. The sales tax revenue comes from three sales taxes: a one-cent general tax that goes into the general...
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy