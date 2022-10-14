ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 6 Win vs. Ravens

If the rest of the NFC didn't take notice of the New York Giants before Sunday, their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens should be a wake-up call. The Giants continue to deal with injuries—Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Azeez Ojulari were among the Week 6 inactives—but they also continue to string together wins.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
DeSean Jackson Agrees to Contract with Ravens for Remainder of 2022 Season

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is joining the Baltimore Ravens for the duration of the 2022 season, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Jackson said in April that he was considering retirement but was open to playing the 2022 season if he found the right situation. He named teams with top quarterbacks as his preferred destination, and recently expressed interest in joining the Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers.
Commanders' Carson Wentz Has Surgery on Finger Injury; Reportedly Will Miss 4 Weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his finger injury Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. <a href="https://t.co/POnPCA1bsh">pic.twitter.com/POnPCA1bsh</a>. While the team did not announce a timeline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wentz's doctor provided a four-week recovery timetable:. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

There are still 12 weeks to go in the 2022 NFL season. So struggling teams have plenty of time to turn things around and potentially make a push to the playoffs. Fantasy managers don't have quite as much time. Most fantasy leagues have a 14-week regular season. That means after...
Lawyer Expresses Worry Dan Snyder Got Names of Former Commanders Employees from NFL

A lawyer representing former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the league violated confidentiality agreements with women who testified in the investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture. Attorney Lisa Banks said four of her clients were approached by private investigators believed to have been...
Report: Mac Jones' Relationship with Patriots Has Gotten 'Sideways' amid Injury

Mac Jones was apparently among those asking questions when the New England Patriots made Matt Patricia a de facto offensive coordinator this offseason. During The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, Albert Breer of The MMQB expanded on how the relationship between Jones and the team has gotten "a little sideways," a dynamic that began the year before, as he initially discussed on Patriots Pregame Live.

