Waverly, OH

WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Person injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire damages home, claims two pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
HUNTINGTON, WV

