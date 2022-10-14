Read full article on original website
Troopers ID 2 killed after plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two people who died after a plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street, according to the...
Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Person injured in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
Ross County – Car Thief Stole a Second Truck after Wrecking and Running from Law Enforcement
CHILLICOTHE – A man was tracked down and arrested after running from Ohio State Highway Patrol after a short chase around 10 am on Monday, but not until he stole a second truck parked not too far from where he ran. According to reports, a man was driving the...
1 killed, 1 transported by Care Flight after 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday claimed the life of one person and sent another to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Ohio hospital dies
Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m.
30-year-old cold case solved; man charged in connection with 1993 murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police released additional information Tuesday about a murder investigation from 1993. On March 16, 1993, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of 4 ½ alley, police said in a release. The victim was shot in the torso and received lacerations...
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
Police search for two people in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Aniya Elie, who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound and died early Monday morning. Video surveillance shows two persons of interest, one male and one female, exiting the Kroger on North […]
Fire damages home, claims two pets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
