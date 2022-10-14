The Providence Journal, The Public’s Radio and URI host candidate forum for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat, Monday, Oct. 17

WHAT: The improving pace of economic activity in Rhode Island continued to pick up momentum from July to August, marking the 17th straight month of economic expansion (or restoration) for the state, says noted University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro. According to Lardaro, Rhode Island’s Current Conditions Index for August rose to 92 – up from 75 – with 11 of 12 key CCI indicators showing improvement. Among them, Retail Sales, Total Manufacturing Hours, and Manufacturing Wage continued improvement. Employment Service Jobs – a leading labor market indicator that includes temporary workers – showed improvement for a second month after six consecutive months of (annual) declines said Lardaro. To date, Lardaro sees no significant damage to the state’s economic momentum as the result of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve; however, he cautioned this could well change as large rate hikes are expected to occur through the remainder of the year.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO