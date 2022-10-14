Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat rise in catalytic converter theft
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Monday, state leaders took steps to “crack down on car theft” as the number of catalytic converter thefts rises. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that restricts the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. “This is a...
Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are eager for the cleanup efforts to happen quicker. Some people are concerned the debris could invite looters to their homes.
Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses
Florida farmers and ranchers lost up to $1.56 billion in crops, livestock, and nursery and aquaculture products due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a new preliminary analysis from the University of Florida released Tuesday. The assessment done by the UF/IFAS Economic Analysis program puts the preliminary...
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $250,000 Sold in Venango County
Spanky's Tobacco World, a lottery retailer in Venango County, sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15th drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (32-37-40-58-62), and the red Powerball (15) to win $250,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.
ANNA Shelter Provides Update on Animals Rescued from Farm Last Weekend
The ANNA Shelter on Sunday provided an update on the animals rescued from a farm in Summit Township last weekend. A total of 232 animals were rescued from the property. Dr. Zeigler examined all 57 dogs housed at the shelter's triage barn, and Dr. Lyon examined all the farm animals, the shelter said.
New Polling Data In New York’s Gubernatorial Race
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – New polling data is narrowing the gap between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in New York’s gubernatorial election. Released by Siena College on Tuesday, data shows Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, however, that figure is down from...
