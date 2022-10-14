ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat rise in catalytic converter theft

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Monday, state leaders took steps to “crack down on car theft” as the number of catalytic converter thefts rises. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that restricts the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. “This is a...
Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters

FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are eager for the cleanup efforts to happen quicker. Some people are concerned the debris could invite looters to their homes.
FORT MYERS, FL
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $250,000 Sold in Venango County

Spanky's Tobacco World, a lottery retailer in Venango County, sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15th drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (32-37-40-58-62), and the red Powerball (15) to win $250,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
New Polling Data In New York’s Gubernatorial Race

LOUDONVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – New polling data is narrowing the gap between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in New York’s gubernatorial election. Released by Siena College on Tuesday, data shows Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, however, that figure is down from...
NEW YORK STATE

