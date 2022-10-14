Read full article on original website
Related
dctheaterarts.org
Intense and powerful ‘Death of a Salesman’ at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre
Playwright Arthur Miller’s original working title for his 1949 American classic Death of a Salesman (recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and six Tonys, including Best Play) was “The Inside of his Head” – and that’s precisely where the electrifying Broadway transfer of the acclaimed Olivier Award-winning London revival takes us: into the disturbed and rapidly deteriorating mind of protagonist Willy Loman. Directed by Miranda Cromwell (who co-directed with Marianne Elliott in London and shared the Olivier for Best Direction of a Play), the two-act tragedy is seen here, for the first time on the Broadway stage, from the perspective of a Black family. It underscores the universality of Miller’s “everyman” story, while enriching it with resonant racial overtones of the Black experience in America, as delivered by a superb cast led by Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke, who also starred in the London production.
Sharon D Clarke on Broadway, Racism, and Why Her Mom Is the Real Star of ‘Death of a Salesman’
Racism can be unspoken and malign, as well as overtly vicious and glaring. Growing up in London in the 1960s and ’70s, Sharon D Clarke recalls her mother going to the butcher’s, “and being given the cheapest, most rubbish cuts of meat. She cooked them up, made them gorgeous, and took them back to the butcher’s so he could try it. That’s how she got better cuts of meat. She would also go to the fruit and veg man, buy mangoes and make mango juice, which again she would bring to him, and so she would get better fruit and...
dctheaterarts.org
Hilarious observations and non-stop laughs from ‘Julie Halston: De-Classified!’ at NYC’s Birdland
During the pandemic shut-down of live theater, stage and screen star Julie Halston – a co-founding member of Charles Busch’s legendary company Theatre-in-Limbo – took to the internet to keep fans entertained with over 40 episodes of her hit web series Virtual Halston on YouTube, co-produced by Halston and Birdland Jazz Club host and impresario Jim Caruso. On Monday, October 17, the comedic actress, whose impressive Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can’t Take It with You, Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, and the 2021 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy on behalf of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, returned after a three-year hiatus to her home-away-from-home at Birdland, with her new in-person and livestreamed show De-Classified!. It was an hour of hilarious observations and non-stop laughs that was well worth the wait.
Comments / 0