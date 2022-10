‘Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,’ a new musical of love and lore, premieres at Creative Cauldron

Based on Smiles of a Summer Night, the great Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman’s only comedy, A Little Night Music stands as Stephen Sondheim’s closest approach to a rom-com, albeit one with the psychological complexity and shades of darkness for which Sondheim is justly famous. The story follows interlocking, mismatched couples as, somewhat in spite of themselves, they grope their way toward the relationships they truly desire.

RESTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO