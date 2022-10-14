Read full article on original website
Himalaya Shipping Secures Time Charters for Four More Ships
Himalaya Shipping on Monday announced it has entered into time charter agreements for four dry bulk vessels with Koch Shipping Pte Ltd. The bulk carrier newbuilds will commence a 24-month time charter with an evergreen structure upon delivery from China's New Times Shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023, with certain options to roll two charters to 2024.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
A Picturesque Italian Region Will Cover Your Ticket To Go There
Already one of the most-visited countries in the world, Italy has never eased up on promoting its various regions to new visitors and residents. As one of the first European countries to get hit with the covid outbreak in March 2020, the country has been working hard to revive a tourism industry that on most given years accounts for between 10% to 15% of the country's GDP.
Eastern Cuts Steel for Fourth USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter
Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) commenced construction of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Rush (WMSM-918), the fourth hull of the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program. The occasion was observed by leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard Project Resident Office at ESG’s Allanton Shipyard where the first steel plates were cut by ESG personnel in the builder’s 103,000-square-foot steel and aluminum processing facility.
Hungary's New Container Terminal Aims to Boost Ukrainian Grains Shipments
Europe's largest land-based container terminal started operating near Hungary's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to increase shipments of Ukrainian grains via Hungary to Adriatic ports. The East-West Gate terminal, built at a cost of about 40 billion forints ($95.65 million), allows containers to be transferred between wide and standard...
Ships are circling off southwestern Spain as they wait to offload liquefied natural gas, and it shows the next complication in Europe's natural-gas crisis
Ships are lingering in Spanish waters because they are unable to unload LNG, Kpler told Insider. LNG storage tanks in Spain are filling up fast. Spain has the largest LNG terminal network in Europe. Europe has already imported more LNG so far in 2022 than in the whole of 2021.
Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.
Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.
Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery
Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance and build a 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery, the first for the South American country as it becomes a force in crude oil production. Construction work on the facility, to be located on public land near the Berbice river, is expected to begin...
Ship Breaking Market Glum and Gloomy
Any vessels that were made available over the past few weeks have swiftly been withdrawn as recycling markets show an ineptitude to offer any sort of serious numbers, having seemingly forgotten how to buy ships after a prolonged period on the sidelines. Consequently, there have been no market sales for...
Sumptuous beauty of lost Orient Express carriages revealed
In an almost impossibly romantic rebirth, a number of abandoned Orient Express carriages are being given a new lease of life, reports CNN travel. The vintage carriages were discovered by French railway buff and PhD student of Orient Express history Arthur Mettetal, after he recognised their blue paint and white roofs on YouTube. They were languishing in a small railway station in Malaszwewicze, between Poland and Belarus.
Volocopter set to launch Rome Electric Air Taxi Service by 2024
Volocopter set to launch Rome Electric Air Taxi Service by 2024. If everything goes smoothly, Rome plans to have a revolutionary electric air taxi service by 2024 — just in time for the 2025 Vatican Jubilee. On October 6, German electric air-taxi company Volocopter GmbH carried out the first...
Svitzer Names Paterson UK Managing Director
Effective January 1, 2023, Michael Paterson joins as new Managing Director for Svitzer UK, replacing Kasper Karlsen who has acted as interim MD since June. Paterson joins Svitzer from a role as Operations Director at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), with a history in maritime gained from 26 years in the Royal Navy.
Paris Baguette opens first UK store in London
SPC Group plans to reach 20 franchised Paris Baguette outlets across the UK by 2025 | Photo credit: SPC Group. South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group has opened its first Paris Baguette store in the UK as it continues to scale its European presence. The store opening, located at a...
Baglietto Navy Partners with MST Group
Baglietto Navy, the military division of the historic shipyard based in La Spezia, announce it has formed a commercial partnership with MST Group, a company with headquarters in Bromborough (UK), specializing in the design and construction of military naval units up to 32m in length. The agreement was secured amid the active collaboration of METCO METALS, in the person of Giuseppe Censabella, MST Group’s agent in Italy who will also be in charge of promoting and supporting Baglietto Navy’s specific commercial activities.
Parintins: A remote Brazilian city overcoming isolation through a festival
There are no bridges or roads that connect the city-island of Parintins to the rest of the world. This remote city in the Amazon is 369 kilometres away from Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state. Parintins is home to thousands of low-income and Indigenous Brazilians and can only be reached by plane or boat. Its position along the Amazon River makes it dependent on commodities and resources that arrive from far away cities. Despite these isolated conditions, the community of Parintins has developed a novel strategy that celebrates its folk and Indigenous traditions: the Festival do Boi-Bumbá (meaning “bull...
HydroMAR-E Named Winner of Dft's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2
A new pathway toward a low-emission and ultimately a zero-emission future in shipping has recently been opened up through the market introduction of a mono-fuel Hydrogen version of the Recuperated Split Cycle Engine. The HydroMAR-E project is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2 (CMDC2) which was launched...
Finnlines Adds Two New RoPax Vessels Between Sweden and Finland
Finnlines will make major investments in its route between Sweden and mainland Finland via Åland during 2023 as the freight and passenger shipping company continues to bounce back from the pandemic slowdown. The company announced on Tuesday that it is introducing two new Superstar cargo-passenger vessels as part of...
Thessaloniki, the Ouzeri Capital of Greece
My writing includes my personal travel experiences, destination, history, and cultural information. Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece and is near and dear to my heart. Not only do I still have family there, but it is the region of Greece where my father came from. He was from a village named Malakasi in the Pindus Mountains. When my father left Greece to immigrate to the United States, I am told he crossed through the Pindus Mountains on his journey.
A new Orient Express train is launching – here’s a sneak peek
To the glee of vintage train fans around the world, earlier this year it was announced that several carriages from the original Orient Express were being refurbished and brought back to life. Having rediscovered them in a Polish railyard, a luxury travel firm has unveiled plans to relaunch 17 original carriages in 2025 as the Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express.
