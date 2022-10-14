ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Kemba Walker saga with Pistons headed to sad ending

What was suppose to be a quick parting and turned into a long drama, will finally be over, as the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to give Kemba Walker his unconditional release. The Pistons have 16 guaranteed NBA contracts but must get down to 15 before the start of the...
DETROIT, MI
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
BOSTON, MA
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's top picks for today (Wednesday, Oct. 18)

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nuggets (-8) against Jazz: Denver opens the season with a rebuilding Utah team. A healthy Nuggets squad should win easy. 2. Colorado State (-5) over Hawaii: Rams are favored and look for their first home win. 3. Justin Thomas (16-1) to win CJ Cup: He is not the favorite but JT is always a good bet in my mind. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 8-10)
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

