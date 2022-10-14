ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee’s Brit Nicole Sets Spoken Word to Neo-Soul

Brit Nicole is many things—poet, vocalist, healer, performer, and musician to name a few. She co-founded PENtastic open mic in 2013; currently she’s hosting open mic Lyrical Sanctuary and is involved with Heal the Hood MKE, Wisconsin Association for Child and Youth Care Professionals, and Rooted Society. Earlier this year in April, Nicole released her debut spoken word album Nocturnal Butterfly, a 13-track project of thoughts, feelings and emotions with neo-soul and R&B musical accompaniment. The album follows her debut published poetry collection titled “Moods, Melanin & Magic: A Manifesto” released in May 2021.
Milwaukee Opera Theatre-Angry Young Men Makes the ‘Living Dead’ Sing

Zombies have stalked the imagination since William Seabrook’s 1929 account of Haitian voodou, The Magic Island, but they arrived in the familiar form known today only with George Romero’s 1968 cult film, Night of the Living Dead. Romero reworked his idea of zombies as a mindless, all-devouring horde several times and inspired other filmmakers—and performing artists.
Deeply Engaging, Historical Milwaukee Drama

Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.
‘One Grillie’ Coming Up!

Shortly after returning home to Milwaukee after 10 years in New York, Sandy Reitman had an epiphany. She was sitting with her mother, watching her nephews and nieces playing in the waterpark at the Jewish Community Center, when the outline of a children’s story flashed to mind. And that outline looked a whole lot like a grilled cheese sandwich most of us grew up with.
Time for Some Silly, Spooky Fun

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival Returns to Oriental Theatre

This year’s Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival opens with a powerful documentary, An Act of Worship. The film by Pakistani American director Nausheen Dadabhoy catalogs the abuse many Muslim Americans have endured in classrooms and on the streets. Women in hajibs are easily targeted by white supremacists and evangelical fundamentalists, but men profiled as Middle Eastern have also endured slurs and violence. Mosques have been burned. Hate killings have occurred.
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
There’s a new bakery and café in West Allis

There’s a new bakery and cafe in West Allis that’s serving up fresh baked bread and sweet treats created by sisters and professional cyclists. Brian Kramp is at The Bread Pedalers with a family that’s not afraid to take "whisks."
