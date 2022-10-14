Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s Brit Nicole Sets Spoken Word to Neo-Soul
Brit Nicole is many things—poet, vocalist, healer, performer, and musician to name a few. She co-founded PENtastic open mic in 2013; currently she’s hosting open mic Lyrical Sanctuary and is involved with Heal the Hood MKE, Wisconsin Association for Child and Youth Care Professionals, and Rooted Society. Earlier this year in April, Nicole released her debut spoken word album Nocturnal Butterfly, a 13-track project of thoughts, feelings and emotions with neo-soul and R&B musical accompaniment. The album follows her debut published poetry collection titled “Moods, Melanin & Magic: A Manifesto” released in May 2021.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Opera Theatre-Angry Young Men Makes the ‘Living Dead’ Sing
Zombies have stalked the imagination since William Seabrook’s 1929 account of Haitian voodou, The Magic Island, but they arrived in the familiar form known today only with George Romero’s 1968 cult film, Night of the Living Dead. Romero reworked his idea of zombies as a mindless, all-devouring horde several times and inspired other filmmakers—and performing artists.
shepherdexpress.com
Deeply Engaging, Historical Milwaukee Drama
Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.
shepherdexpress.com
‘One Grillie’ Coming Up!
Shortly after returning home to Milwaukee after 10 years in New York, Sandy Reitman had an epiphany. She was sitting with her mother, watching her nephews and nieces playing in the waterpark at the Jewish Community Center, when the outline of a children’s story flashed to mind. And that outline looked a whole lot like a grilled cheese sandwich most of us grew up with.
shepherdexpress.com
Time for Some Silly, Spooky Fun
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
shepherdexpress.com
Jordan Dechambre, Marketing & Communications Director, Historic Third Ward Association
I’m sure you’ve spent an evening or two gallery-hopping during Gallery Night MKE. (I know I sure have!) But how much do you know about the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA), which brings this cool, creative event to life each quarter?. The HTWA acts as a catalyst to...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival Returns to Oriental Theatre
This year’s Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival opens with a powerful documentary, An Act of Worship. The film by Pakistani American director Nausheen Dadabhoy catalogs the abuse many Muslim Americans have endured in classrooms and on the streets. Women in hajibs are easily targeted by white supremacists and evangelical fundamentalists, but men profiled as Middle Eastern have also endured slurs and violence. Mosques have been burned. Hate killings have occurred.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A BINGO tribute at this year’s Holy Hill Skeleton display on Highway 167 in Hubertus, WI
Hubertus, WI – There is a special significance to this year’s Holy Hill Skeleton display by creator Jimmy Zamzow. On his Holy Hill Skeleton social media page, Zamzow dubbed this year’s display a dedication to Bonnie Bingo tent. Washington County Insider on YouTube. “I lost my mother...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Harley-Davidson to 'repurpose' historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side
Harley-Davidson Inc. will "repurpose" its historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side later this year, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Milwaukee man calls for change after loved one killed in reckless driving crash
More than four years after the death of his godmother, Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. is sharing how reckless driving has impacted his life forever.
CBS 58
A Mexican dish is making a reputation for itself in Milwaukee: Torta Ahogada
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate their culture, music and, of course, food! One such food item that has increased in popularity in the area is a Mexican dish: Torta Ahogada, also known as a drowned sandwich. A young Mexican from Milwaukee has dedicated himself to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft.
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
Ice Castles to return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin at Geneva National Resort
Last winter, Ice Castles at Lake Geneva drew in thousands of people to see elaborate castles built entirely from ice.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
There’s a new bakery and café in West Allis
There’s a new bakery and cafe in West Allis that’s serving up fresh baked bread and sweet treats created by sisters and professional cyclists. Brian Kramp is at The Bread Pedalers with a family that’s not afraid to take "whisks."
