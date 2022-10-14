Read full article on original website
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Update: We've learend the shocking reason for this chase/accident. One man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. CLICK HERE for more information. Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY...
Police: Shots fired at vehicle in Centereach
Police tell News 12 a South Setauket man was driving south on North Washington Avenue.
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership
The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James.
sheltonherald.com
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist on Route 9 in Fishkill
FISHKILL – A woman attempting to cross Route 9 on Friday morning in Fishkill was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, according to Town of Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin. The accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Clove Road in the town.
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
Teen dies in Waterbury crash
Both drivers were hospitalized, one for non-life-threatening injuries. The 19-year old operator succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
Police Search For Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Woman In Islandia Walgreens
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Long Island store. The incident happened in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Bristol police officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Funeral arrangements are set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty. A joint funeral for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford. Calling hours for Hamzy will […]
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh
At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh.
Suspects in Bridgeport drug trafficking case found guilty
Five suspects have been found guilty of running a large narcotics operation in Bridgeport. The five were found guilty October 14 for their parts in a ring that distributed fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine.
Police: Port Chester gas station robbed at gunpoint
They say the man pulled out a gun, demanded money and then took off on foot toward Olivia Street before getting into a dark-colored sedan.
Man Shot on Townhouse Road
A man was shot and wounded in Huntington Station Thursday night, Suffolk police said Friday. He was shot in the hip but was not seriously injured. Police said the shooting of the man, who is in his 20s, was not random. It occurred about 6:15 Read More ...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
