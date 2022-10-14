Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Seek Woman Tied To Shooting Last Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are looking for 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham. Warrants are out for her arrest on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a shooting in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10. Police say if you spot Abraham, do not...
trfradio.com
Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit
A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
valleynewslive.com
FPD asking for help finding shooting suspect
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now asking for help locating Tarnelle Abraham, a 23-year-old Fargo resident, who has warrants for her arrest for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in connection to a shooting that occurred at Mezzo Apartments, in the 2700 block of 42nd St. S., on October 10. Abraham is 5′4″, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man arrested for fleeing authorities
(Emerado, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase through Grand Forks and Trail Counties. A trooper tried to stop a car on Highway 2 near Emerado for speeding Monday afternoon but the driver took off, with speeds topping 120 mph. Troopers set out stop sticks near the Reynolds/Buxton exit but the fleeing driver turned onto a county road. He was eventually stopped just north of the beet plant in Hillsboro.
kvrr.com
Man arrested for suspicious fire in North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A suspect is arrested in connection to a suspicious fire involving leaves in Fargo. The fire happened shortly after 11:30 last night in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Metcalf of Fargo was hiding while police were investigating the fire. His vehicle...
valleynewslive.com
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
kvrr.com
Fargo drug case involves hundreds of pounds of meth, several more to face charges
FARGO (KVRR) – A federal prosecutor says the number of people charged in connection with a large-scale drug investigation that led to a raid at a south Fargo home in September is expected to grow significantly. At least ten people are named as defendants in the case. Assistant U.S....
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
KNOX News Radio
Driver faces DUI, other charges after high-speed chase in GF, Traill Counties
A Fargo driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase in Grand Forks and Traill Counties faces several charges, including DUI. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, around 2:15 PM Monday near Emerado, a trooper tried to stop a Ford Mustang that was driving 85 miles per hour in a 70 zone.
kvrr.com
Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov.,...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
Barnesville High School student could face charges over threatening email
A Barnesville High School student could face charges after sending a threatening email to his school. At around noon Thursday, the principal at Barnesville High alerted the Barnesville Police Department about a threatening email the school had received. According to the department, the email detailed acts of violence that would...
kvrr.com
Court documents detail September drug raid in south Fargo neighborhood
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
KNOX News Radio
Semi hits train in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
kvrr.com
Cass County Dep. K9 Griggs is sworn in
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner swears in new K9 Deputy Griggs with the help of his handler, Deputy Jake Murray. An estimated cost of $18,000 to buy Griggs and train him and Deputy Murray was provided by MLGC, a family owned rural broadband company serving Cass County since 1906.
valleynewslive.com
Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss
NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville. Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel...
