Why didn't the same reporters breakdown the Democrat backers behind the nasty SMEAR campaign ads by JAY BANKS - against Republican Ed Rispone - a first-time candidate that had placed the incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards into a Run-off. Or, investigate the suspicious activities in New Orleans for the night of the run-off election for Governor, wherein Orleans parish held off reporting their Vote Count until Two Hours after the polling stations closed. Local news Talking Heads were shocked that Republican Rispone was ahead all night = 56% to 59% and did not question why Orleans parish had not "started" to report their Vote Counts. When #s came in for New Orleans, Talking Heads on the station I was viewing, went from looking like they were in a car wreck to jumping for joy that Democrat Governor won the run-off = suspiciously - only when the #s were apparent that Edwards campaign needed to beat.
