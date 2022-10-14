ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Hoover
4d ago

Why didn't the same reporters breakdown the Democrat backers behind the nasty SMEAR campaign ads by JAY BANKS - against Republican Ed Rispone - a first-time candidate that had placed the incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards into a Run-off. Or, investigate the suspicious activities in New Orleans for the night of the run-off election for Governor, wherein Orleans parish held off reporting their Vote Count until Two Hours after the polling stations closed. Local news Talking Heads were shocked that Republican Rispone was ahead all night = 56% to 59% and did not question why Orleans parish had not "started" to report their Vote Counts. When #s came in for New Orleans, Talking Heads on the station I was viewing, went from looking like they were in a car wreck to jumping for joy that Democrat Governor won the run-off = suspiciously - only when the #s were apparent that Edwards campaign needed to beat.

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
uptownmessenger.com

Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones

Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
COLORADO STATE
WWL

Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank

NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
kalb.com

First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
BRIDGE CITY, LA

