Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Function of Beauty Launches Custom Styling Primer
Function of Beauty has launched its Custom Styling Primer, featuring the brand's Style Defense Complex, which is formulated to help style, prep and protect one's hair. Customers can personalize their styling goals, desired hold level and fragrance. The Style Defense Complex includes styling polymers, rice extract and provitamin B5 to...
gcimagazine.com
Aromase’s 5α Juniper Scalp Purifying Liquid Shampoo Treats Scalp Health
The 5α Juniper Scalp Purifying Liquid Shampoo from Aromase tackles scalp health as a pre-cleanse step to foster a healthy scalp ecosystem and treat scalp buildup and more serious scalp issues. Developed by a dermatologist, the 5α Juniper Scalp Purifying Liquid Shampoo addresses scalp conditions like dryness, oiliness, hair...
gcimagazine.com
Quadpack Designs Caps for Jo Malone Limited-Edition Collection
Quadpack has partnered with Jo Malone London to develop wooden caps for the brand's limited fragrance collection, Wild Swimming. The inspiration behind the collection was the pursuit of swimming in natural bodies of water. The natural beauty of the British Isles is explored in five limited-edition scents. From crystal-clear shallows...
Comments / 0