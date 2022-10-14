Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Meet the candidates running for Evart school board
EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
recordpatriot.com
Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center
MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
recordpatriot.com
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
Up North Voice
Roscommon teen’s quest for a big buck
ROSCOMMON – Angel Valley is your typical teen-age girl in many ways. She likes to talk to friends and family on her cell phone, and hang out with them. She loves to sing in the choir and, unlike many, she enjoys shooting archery, and fishing with her grandpa Paul Valley. She was interested in shooting a big whitetail buck.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
recordpatriot.com
Owner of former Holiday Inn property to be tried by jury in January 2023
Jeff Kern, the owner of the West Wackerly Street property where the former Holiday Inn building was razed last year, will appear at a jury trial scheduled for January. Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter said during a pretrial hearing for Kern on Monday that the trial would be scheduled over a three-day period in January, probably from a Wednesday to a Friday.
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
recordpatriot.com
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said. The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions were dark and misty.
recordpatriot.com
Manistee Biggby Coffee gives opening timeline, building connects to water, sewer
MANISTEE — Anyone visiting Meijer in Manistee in the last week may have noticed work being done in one portion of the parking lot near M-55 where a Biggby Coffee is being built. Work is in progress at the upcoming Biggby Coffee, located at 15 Caberfae Hwy. in Manistee...
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspicious Death in Webber Township
Update 10/18/22 10:36 p.m. Deputies were called to a house in Webber Township around 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported they heard gun shots. Deputies found three people inside the home, including a man on the floor suffering a gunshot wound to the head. One person was performing CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man pleads guilty to stalking co-worker
A man pleaded guilty to two counts after his coworker accused him of putting antifreeze in her water bottle, court records show.
Isabella County crash victim identified by sheriff’s office
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
Man stabbed in neck, face, tongue after failing to buy woman food, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large laceration to his neck, in an attack Sunday, Oct. 16, by a woman who was upset the victim did not buy her food, police said. The victim, 49, suffered stab wounds to his neck, face, tongue...
recordpatriot.com
Mecosta County deputies arrest two on drug charges
MECOSTA COUNTY — A drug sting by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office last week netted two suspects. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, an investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution led to the arrest of Benjamin Mosqueda, 60, of Sparta, and Velancia Ridley, 50, of Grand Rapids.
Lake County deputies investigate suspicious shooting death
Lake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
Woman Arrested For Assaulting Man With Box Cutter
Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman is in jail after attempting to murder a man with a box cutter. Deputies say they were called to a home in Middle Branch Township around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. When they got there, they found a man with several stab wounds...
Deputies Identify Man Killed In Isabella County Crash
UPDATE 10/18/22 11:45 a.m. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a series of crashes on US-127. Deputies say a car vs. deer crash on Monday morning led to more crashes, one of them fatal. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township
Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
