Evart, MI

recordpatriot.com

Meet the candidates running for Evart school board

EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center

MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
MORLEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI
Up North Voice

Roscommon teen’s quest for a big buck

ROSCOMMON – Angel Valley is your typical teen-age girl in many ways. She likes to talk to friends and family on her cell phone, and hang out with them. She loves to sing in the choir and, unlike many, she enjoys shooting archery, and fishing with her grandpa Paul Valley. She was interested in shooting a big whitetail buck.
ROSCOMMON, MI
recordpatriot.com

Owner of former Holiday Inn property to be tried by jury in January 2023

Jeff Kern, the owner of the West Wackerly Street property where the former Holiday Inn building was razed last year, will appear at a jury trial scheduled for January. Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter said during a pretrial hearing for Kern on Monday that the trial would be scheduled over a three-day period in January, probably from a Wednesday to a Friday.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said. The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions were dark and misty.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Mecosta County deputies arrest two on drug charges

MECOSTA COUNTY — A drug sting by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office last week netted two suspects. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, an investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution led to the arrest of Benjamin Mosqueda, 60, of Sparta, and Velancia Ridley, 50, of Grand Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township

Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

