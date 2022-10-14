Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres trolling Josh Naylor put exclamation point on Game 5 win
The New York Yankees avoided what would’ve been a hellacious choke job and have advanced to the ALCS for a date with the Houston Astros. The 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday afternoon sealed the deal after Monday night’s rainout. Now, the Yankees will meet Houston...
Watch Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot home run from every angle (Video)
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hit one of the hardest home runs of the Statcast era, and it came in a major postseason moment against the Padres. The Phillies aren’t a team to kill their opponent by paper cut. If they make contact, odds are the ball is going to travel very, very far.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Yankees fans use Josh Naylor’s celebration against him in Game 5 (Video)
Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor went all-out with his home run celebration in Game 4, but Yankees fans used it against him on Tuesday. Josh Naylor’s home run celebration was heard across the baseball landscape in Game 4, as he took his time rounding the bases and even rocked the crib, taking aim at Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the process.
Everything Terry Francona said after Guardians Game 5 defeat
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after Game 5, in which the New York Yankees moved on to the ALCS. Game 5 was a rough go for Tito, starting with his choice to start Aaron Civale rather than turn to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to end his night.
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Red Sox keep tabs on Yankees, Mets free agents as winter approaches
The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season, and they reportedly have their eyes on some star free agents. The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season after essentially scraping rock bottom through all of 2022. According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, the Red Sox have their eyes on some New York Yankees and New York Mets star free agents.
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's top picks for today (Wednesday, Oct. 18)
Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nuggets (-8) against Jazz: Denver opens the season with a rebuilding Utah team. A healthy Nuggets squad should win easy. 2. Colorado State (-5) over Hawaii: Rams are favored and look for their first home win. 3. Justin Thomas (16-1) to win CJ Cup: He is not the favorite but JT is always a good bet in my mind. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 8-10)
