Oakland, CA

FanSided

Watch Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot home run from every angle (Video)

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hit one of the hardest home runs of the Statcast era, and it came in a major postseason moment against the Padres. The Phillies aren’t a team to kill their opponent by paper cut. If they make contact, odds are the ball is going to travel very, very far.
FanSided

Everything Terry Francona said after Guardians Game 5 defeat

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after Game 5, in which the New York Yankees moved on to the ALCS. Game 5 was a rough go for Tito, starting with his choice to start Aaron Civale rather than turn to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to end his night.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Red Sox keep tabs on Yankees, Mets free agents as winter approaches

The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season, and they reportedly have their eyes on some star free agents. The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season after essentially scraping rock bottom through all of 2022. According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, the Red Sox have their eyes on some New York Yankees and New York Mets star free agents.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's top picks for today (Wednesday, Oct. 18)

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nuggets (-8) against Jazz: Denver opens the season with a rebuilding Utah team. A healthy Nuggets squad should win easy. 2. Colorado State (-5) over Hawaii: Rams are favored and look for their first home win. 3. Justin Thomas (16-1) to win CJ Cup: He is not the favorite but JT is always a good bet in my mind. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 8-10)
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

