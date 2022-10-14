Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Badger Herald
Canadian band Alvvays joined by Madison’s Slow Pulp for show at Memorial Union
Toronto-based Canadian indie rock band, Alvvays, embarked on their fall tour following the release of their third album, “Blue Rev,” which was released Oct. 7 after a much anticipated five year wait. Madison was the first — unannounced — stop on their tour before heading to Chicago. It just so happened to be the first ever Homecoming Kickoff Concert.
Badger Herald
Zoe Bayliss Women’s Cooperative will move to Langdon Street during summer 2023
The Zoe Bayliss Women’s Cooperative, which was at risk of complete dissolution, has found a new home on Langdon Street, according to a press release posted to the co-op’s Instagram page. Last spring, the University of Wisconsin announced that the organization’s current building on 915 West Johnson St....
Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day. Shoppers could enjoy live music, craft vendors, hot eats and treats while benefitting...
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
nbc15.com
Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community. The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
Cigarettes cause fire on deck of south Madison home
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a home on Madison’s south side was started by cigarettes, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. Crews were called to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive just before 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. A small fire had broken out on the deck of the home and was near the building. Firefighters put out the flames,...
Badger Herald
Madison bus line adoption in Monona can create more opportunities for residents
The city of Monona is considering phasing out its current transit system in favor of the Madison bus line. Monona’s public transportation has lagged behind Madison’s for many years, with significantly fewer benefits. The system as it stands today runs two routes, both of which are only available...
tonemadison.com
Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards
A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
Sun Prairie apartment building evacuated for two hours due to gas leak
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Residents at a Sun Prairie apartment building had to stay up late Sunday night, after evacuating due to a gas leak. Crews were called to the four-story building in the 600 block of West Main Street just after 11:20 p.m. Elevated gas readings were found on the fourth floor, and similar or higher readings were found...
captimes.com
Students scramble to find housing as rentals fill up for next school year
At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in. The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
nbc15.com
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
nbc15.com
Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville will light up a tree this holiday season to honor those who have passed away. Through the 37th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser, patrons can make donations to add lights to the hospital’s tree. For every $3 donation, one light will be added to the tree. The name of each person honored or remembered will appear in The Janesville Gazette, according to Mercyhealth.
wpr.org
Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin
Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Emails, texts shed light into behind-the-scenes conversations before Madison alder’s resignation
News 3 Now has obtained messages shared between former City of Madison Alder Gary Halverson and other members of the city's Common Council in the days surrounding a controversy that ultimately led to his resignation.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
nbc15.com
Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
Comments / 0