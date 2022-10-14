ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

Canadian band Alvvays joined by Madison’s Slow Pulp for show at Memorial Union

Toronto-based Canadian indie rock band, Alvvays, embarked on their fall tour following the release of their third album, “Blue Rev,” which was released Oct. 7 after a much anticipated five year wait. Madison was the first — unannounced — stop on their tour before heading to Chicago. It just so happened to be the first ever Homecoming Kickoff Concert.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day. Shoppers could enjoy live music, craft vendors, hot eats and treats while benefitting...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community. The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
tonemadison.com

Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards

A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Students scramble to find housing as rentals fill up for next school year

At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in. The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
JANESVILLE, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville will light up a tree this holiday season to honor those who have passed away. Through the 37th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser, patrons can make donations to add lights to the hospital’s tree. For every $3 donation, one light will be added to the tree. The name of each person honored or remembered will appear in The Janesville Gazette, according to Mercyhealth.
JANESVILLE, WI
wpr.org

Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin

Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
nbc15.com

Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
MADISON, WI

