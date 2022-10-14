ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Launches Active Transportation Plan

The city of Pensacola recently released an online feedback portal to collect ideas from the public for a new Active Transportation Plan. The online survey system allows the public to draw routes, drop pins, and a fill out a form for additional feedback. The city is also hosting two "mobility fairs" this week.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday

Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's

Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

WATCH LIVE: Escambia County Sheriff's Office Gun Violence Round Table

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday night on gun violence. Local and state elected officials, as well as local clergy, are speaking about recent shootings and looking for possible solutions. This comes after a rash of shootings in the area -- including the deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark on Oct. 1.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe

The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties

MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday.  Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.  According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, is pleased to announce the eleven grant recipients selected at this year’s Annual Meeting held today. These nonprofit organizations will each receive a grant of $103,820 from the members of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL

